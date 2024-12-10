Diesel reopens doors at Eastgate Shopping Centre

Diesel has reopened its new store at Eastgate Shopping Centre, Johannesburg. The space, completely redesigned, represents the highest expression of the brand's fashion and design vision under the creative direction of Glenn Martens.

Image supplied

The entrance is marked by the iconic Biscotto logo and is characterised by an industrial aesthetic, the store represents a reinterpretation of the retail design concept recently launched by the brand, uniting all of its global stores.

The new store features the iconic denim collection, displayed at the heart of the store within the Red Room, a monochromatic space with red lacquered Diesel walls.

Men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, alongside shoes, accessories, and bags, are showcased in the area marked by silver, creating a powerful visual contrast with the surrounding environment.