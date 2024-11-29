Tourism Tourism
    2024 World Tourism Film Awards celebrate top campaigns worldwide

    29 Nov 2024
    The 36th World Tourism Film Awards, held in Valencia, Spain, has announced the winners of this year’s most inspiring and innovative tourism campaigns. Bringing together leaders from the tourism and creative industries, the event celebrated the power of storytelling, honouring productions that set new benchmarks in tourism promotion and elevated the global industry.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    This year’s 36th World Tourism Film Awards honoured 27 exceptional productions from 16 countries as the World’s Best Tourism Films, showcasing innovative campaigns across five competitive categories: City, Region, and Country Promotion, Tourism Products, and Tourism Services.

    Top performers of the year

    The winners were selected based on the CIFFT Rankings, which highlight the world’s most awarded tourism videos and campaigns, reflecting industry trends.

    Switzerland Tourism earned dual recognition for its campaign “The Ride of a Lifetime”, featuring Roger Federer and Trevor Noah. The video won the World’s Best Tourism Film in the Tourism Products category and the CIFFT Tourism Press Award. Switzerland also secured two top-five placements in the Country Promotion category.

    Visit Sweden’s witty “Sweden (not Switzerland)” campaign captured second place in Country Promotion, while the Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s “Tourism in South Africa with Trevor Noah” secured third place, demonstrating the global appeal of humour-driven storytelling.

    Regional and national achievements

    Representing Canada, Travel Alberta won first place in Region Promotion and second in Tourism Products, spotlighting Alberta’s natural beauty and diversity.
    Portugal emerged as the most awarded country for the second consecutive year, with eight productions receiving recognition across categories.

    Notable contributors included Nazaré Municipality, the Tourism Center of Portugal, and the Serralves Museum, among others. PORTUGALNTN, Lda. also received the prestigious CIFFT “People’s Choice” Award.

    Global recognition

    The awards celebrated campaigns from organisations worldwide, including:

    • Azerbaijan Airlines
    • Hamad International Airport
    • Slovenian Tourist Board
    • Singapore Tourism Board
    • Osaka Prefectural Government
    • Others are from Peru, Croatia, Spain, and Austria.

    Impact of tourism storytelling

    "This edition of the World Tourism Film Awards showcased the exceptional creativity within our industry," said Alexander V. Kammel, CIFFT director. "These films exemplify the transformative power of storytelling in tourism, inspiring audiences worldwide."

    The event, held in Valencia, stood as a testament to the strength and resilience of its people amidst challenges.

    A global stage for creativity

    Organised by the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) with support from UN Tourism, the awards represent the pinnacle of the CIFFT Circuit. With entries from over 50 countries annually, the competition brings global recognition to the art of tourism storytelling.

    Submissions for the 2025 competition are now open, setting the stage for another year of innovative and inspiring creativity in the tourism sector.

    The complete list of winners and more information can be found here.

    Let's do Biz