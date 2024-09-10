CIFFT launches Tourism Press Award to recognise best global tourism video

The International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) has introduced the CIFFT Tourism Press Award to honour the best tourism video, judged by an international panel of travel journalists. The award will be presented at the World Tourism Film Awards in Valencia this November, alongside the World’s Best Tourism Films of the Year. This year's competition includes 66 videos from 23 countries, all participating in the CIFFT Circuit, a global contest supported by UN Tourism (UNWTO) and the European Travel Commission (ETC).

The Tourism Press Award celebrates the powerful synergy between tourism and journalism, highlighting exceptional storytelling and cinematography in the tourism industry. By bringing together professionals who shape travel narratives, CIFFT aims to reward the finest productions that inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

An esteemed jury of more than 80 travel journalists from leading media outlets worldwide will evaluate the audiovisual productions, including representatives from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay.

"This initiative marks a significant milestone in CIFFT's history," says Alexander V. Kammel, director of CIFFT. "We are forging a unique convergence between the journalistic community, the audiovisual sector, and tourism players, all in celebration of outstanding storytelling. This award reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in tourism promotion."

The winner will be honoured at the World Tourism Film Awards, which will also feature the most awarded videos from the CIFFT Circuit 2024, recognising the top positions in the CIFFT Rankings.