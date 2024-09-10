Tourism & Travel Hospitality
    Aha takes over management of Skukuza lodge

    10 Sep 2024
    Aha Hotels & Lodges has been awarded the management of Skukuza Safari Lodge in Kruger National Park, set to officially reopen in September 2024. The lodge, located within the famed Skukuza Rest Camp, will offer guests a premier safari experience in one of South Africa's most renowned wildlife destinations.
    Source: Supplied

    The reopening of Skukuza Safari Lodge highlights a significant public-private partnership involving SanParks, aha Hotels & Lodges (a Tourvest division), and Karibu Leisure Resorts, a 100% female black-owned company. This partnership aims to generate meaningful employment and ensure that local communities around Kruger National Park benefit directly from the lodge’s success.

    The lodge features 128 meticulously designed rooms, including 11 family rooms and 8 luxurious suites, providing the perfect retreat for those seeking an unforgettable bush escape.

    Guests can enjoy amenities, including a welcoming bar, a fully equipped gym, a refreshing swimming pool, and a restaurant offering a diverse selection of à la carte and buffet meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

    The lodge is equipped with the Mondzo meeting room, ideal for intimate gatherings and presentations. For larger conferences and events, the recently refurbished Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre stands as a premier venue, accommodating up to 600 delegates in the main conference room and up to 160 attendees in each of its four spacious breakaway rooms.

    The centre is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that every event is both seamless and sophisticated.

    This destination offers a range of experiences, including Bush Braais under the African skies, guided drives through predator-rich areas, and self-guided tours. Corporate clients can also host memorable events for their teams and guests.

    Source: Supplied

    Conveniently located just 15 kilometres from the Paul Kruger Gate, Skukuza Safari Lodge is easily accessible and is a short distance from Skukuza Airport, which offers daily flights on Airlink from Johannesburg and Cape Town. The Skukuza Golf Club, known for its unique course, is available for golf enthusiasts.

    For relaxation, the AM Spa provides rejuvenating treatments and adventure seekers can enjoy guided walks through Kruger National Park.

