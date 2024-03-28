Industries

    Skukuza Safari Lodge temporarily closed for improved visitor experience

    9 Apr 2024
    Skukuza Safari Lodge has been temporarily closed to facilitate internal changes and renovations in accordance with SanParks' Commercialisation Strategy. This initiative aims to enhance parks' status as top-tier nature tourism destinations by expanding tourism options through partnerships with the private sector.
    Source:
    SanParks conducted a public tender process to appoint a private operator to oversee the lodge for a ten-year period. The successful operator is a joint venture between Tourvest Holdings and Karibu Leisure Resort. AHA Hotels and Lodges, representing Tourvest Holdings, will manage the lodge, while Karibu Leisure Resort, under the leadership of CEO Nyeleti Mushwana, brings world-class conference facilities to the table.

    The 256-bed lodge is expected to reopen based on a management agreement between SanParks and the joint venture. In partnership with SanParks, the joint venture will manage, operate, and maintain both Skukuza Safari Lodge and the adjacent Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre.

    Details regarding the reopening date will be communicated in due course.

    This intervention is also aimed at creating opportunities for Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) and advancing transformation in the tourism industry. Over the past twenty years, this strategy has generated revenue of R1.512bn through public-private partnerships, significantly contributing to conservation funding and SanParks' overall sustainability.

    SanParks' Tourism Public-Private Partnership (PPP) portfolio has expanded to encompass 60 diverse projects, including accommodation, restaurants, retail, and activities.

    Let's do Biz