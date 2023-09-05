Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure

    Robin FredericksBy Robin Fredericks
    9 Apr 2024
    9 Apr 2024
    Hotels blending style and comfort for both work and play have become a popular choice among business travellers.

    Nestled in the vibrant heart of Cape Town, Pullman Cape Town City Centre by Accor offers a prime location that blends business, leisure, and luxury. A recent stay at this 5-star establishment was nothing short of exceptional, offering an experience that combined productivity with relaxation.
    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure

    In September 2023, the Accor group acquired Pullman Cape Town City Centre, previously operating as the Radisson Blu Hotel. This acquisition signalled the introduction of the Pullman Hotel and Resorts brand to South Africa. Situated within the renowned Triangle House, a 104-meter-tall skyscraper renowned for its architectural excellence, the hotel features a unique triangular layout designed to optimise natural light and coastal breezes in every room.

    View from one of the Pullman Cape Town City Centre hotel rooms
    Pullman Hotels & Resorts opens its first South African hotel

    5 Sep 2023

    The hotel's location places guests at the heart of the city's bustling energy. Whether visiting for business or leisure, guests find themselves just moments away from iconic landmarks such as the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Table Mountain, and the V&A Waterfront. With these attractions nearby, every moment of the stay is filled with opportunities for exploration and discovery.

    The hotel is also surrounded by local culture, great food, and exciting nightlife. Guests can wander through nearby art galleries, boutique shops, and restaurants along Long and Bree Streets. They can also venture into colourful neighbourhoods like Bo-Kaap and explore nearby attractions such as Robben Island and the Cape Winelands.

    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure
    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure

    For business travellers, the hotel offers state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities. With versatile spaces equipped with the latest technology, the hotel serves as the perfect place for conferences, seminars, and corporate gatherings. Experienced event planners are on hand to ensure every detail is meticulously executed, allowing guests to focus on their business objectives.

    Following a day of exploration or meetings, guests can relax at the hotel's pool deck, boasting panoramic views of the city. Here, they can enjoy a leisurely swim or enjoy handcrafted cocktails prepared by the hotel's mixologist at the Ghibli Bar.

    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure

    The hotel features four on-site restaurants and bars, each presenting a wide range of top-notch cuisine. Whether you're craving gourmet pizzas or fresh seafood, there's an option for every palate. Guests can also indulge in a carefully selected variety of South African wines and rare whiskies, highlighting the finest flavours from both local and international sources.

    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure
    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure

    The hotel offers a delightful breakfast featuring a range of options, from pastries to hot dishes, fruits, and yoghurts. Whether dining in an elegant restaurant or in your room, it's a fantastic way to kickstart your day.

    Guests can retreat to the stylish and spacious rooms at the hotel, where modern design meets comfort. With amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, data ports, blackout facilities, and more, guests can relax after a busy day of meetings and enjoy breathtaking city views from the comfort of their room.

    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure
    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure
    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure

    In addition, the hotel offers valet parking, 24-hour in-room dining and a gym.

    Whether in Cape Town for work or play, Pullman Cape Town welcomes guests to explore a world where every moment is filled with adventure. From the lively streets to the peaceful rooftop oasis, each experience is designed to enhance your journey and leave you with unforgettable memories.

    *Robin Fredericks was a guest at Pullman Cape Town City Centre

    Read more: hospitality industry, hotel industry, Accor, Robin Fredericks, tourism and travel
    NextOptions

    About Robin Fredericks

    Editor at Bizcommunity.

      Related

      Skukuza Safari Lodge temporarily closed for improved visitor experience
      Skukuza Safari Lodge temporarily closed for improved visitor experience
      12 hours
      Wesgro report forecasts Western Cape as global adventure tourism hub by 2032
      Wesgro report forecasts Western Cape as global adventure tourism hub by 2032
      1 day
      A decade of growth: WTM Africa's 2024 content programme revealed
      A decade of growth: WTM Africa's 2024 content programme revealed
      4 Apr 2024
      WCape sees record-breaking tourism growth with 200,000 international air arrivals
      WCape sees record-breaking tourism growth with 200,000 international air arrivals
      4 Apr 2024
      FlySafair introduces new route between CPT and Kruger
      FlySafair introduces new route between CPT and Kruger
      3 Apr 2024
      Minister de Lille inspects R54m tourism project at Cape Agulhas National Park
      Minister de Lille inspects R54m tourism project at Cape Agulhas National Park
      2 Apr 2024
      JW Marriott unveils second Kenyan hotel, a mindful haven in Nairobi
      JW Marriott unveils second Kenyan hotel, a mindful haven in Nairobi
      28 Mar 2024
      Why 2024 will be the year of tourism FDI in South Africa
      Why 2024 will be the year of tourism FDI in South Africa
       27 Mar 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz