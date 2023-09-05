Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure

Hotels blending style and comfort for both work and play have become a popular choice among business travellers.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Cape Town, Pullman Cape Town City Centre by Accor offers a prime location that blends business, leisure, and luxury. A recent stay at this 5-star establishment was nothing short of exceptional, offering an experience that combined productivity with relaxation.

In September 2023, the Accor group acquired Pullman Cape Town City Centre, previously operating as the Radisson Blu Hotel. This acquisition signalled the introduction of the Pullman Hotel and Resorts brand to South Africa. Situated within the renowned Triangle House, a 104-meter-tall skyscraper renowned for its architectural excellence, the hotel features a unique triangular layout designed to optimise natural light and coastal breezes in every room.

The hotel's location places guests at the heart of the city's bustling energy. Whether visiting for business or leisure, guests find themselves just moments away from iconic landmarks such as the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Table Mountain, and the V&A Waterfront. With these attractions nearby, every moment of the stay is filled with opportunities for exploration and discovery.

The hotel is also surrounded by local culture, great food, and exciting nightlife. Guests can wander through nearby art galleries, boutique shops, and restaurants along Long and Bree Streets. They can also venture into colourful neighbourhoods like Bo-Kaap and explore nearby attractions such as Robben Island and the Cape Winelands.

For business travellers, the hotel offers state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities. With versatile spaces equipped with the latest technology, the hotel serves as the perfect place for conferences, seminars, and corporate gatherings. Experienced event planners are on hand to ensure every detail is meticulously executed, allowing guests to focus on their business objectives.

Following a day of exploration or meetings, guests can relax at the hotel's pool deck, boasting panoramic views of the city. Here, they can enjoy a leisurely swim or enjoy handcrafted cocktails prepared by the hotel's mixologist at the Ghibli Bar.

The hotel features four on-site restaurants and bars, each presenting a wide range of top-notch cuisine. Whether you're craving gourmet pizzas or fresh seafood, there's an option for every palate. Guests can also indulge in a carefully selected variety of South African wines and rare whiskies, highlighting the finest flavours from both local and international sources.

The hotel offers a delightful breakfast featuring a range of options, from pastries to hot dishes, fruits, and yoghurts. Whether dining in an elegant restaurant or in your room, it's a fantastic way to kickstart your day.

Guests can retreat to the stylish and spacious rooms at the hotel, where modern design meets comfort. With amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, data ports, blackout facilities, and more, guests can relax after a busy day of meetings and enjoy breathtaking city views from the comfort of their room.

In addition, the hotel offers valet parking, 24-hour in-room dining and a gym.

Whether in Cape Town for work or play, Pullman Cape Town welcomes guests to explore a world where every moment is filled with adventure. From the lively streets to the peaceful rooftop oasis, each experience is designed to enhance your journey and leave you with unforgettable memories.

*Robin Fredericks was a guest at Pullman Cape Town City Centre