Hospitality News South Africa

Pullman Hotels & Resorts opens its first South African hotel

5 Sep 2023
Accor's Pullman Hotels & Resorts has opened the doors to its first property in South Africa - the Pullman Cape Town City Centre, located in the prestigious Triangle House - an architecturally acclaimed 104m tall skyscraper, from which guests can enjoy the vistas of Table Mountain, the Atlantic Ocean, and Cape Town's majestic cityscape.
View from one of the Pullman Cape Town City Centre hotel rooms
View from one of the Pullman Cape Town City Centre hotel rooms

Drawing inspiration from its urban setting, Pullman Cape Town City Centre embraces a unique fusion of contemporary architecture and tailor-made hospitality. Recognised for its architectural distinction, the building was constructed by Murray & Roberts Construction (now Concor) between 1991 and 1993. Through its iconic cruciform or triangular design, the structure ensures abundant natural light, fresh coastal air, and captivating vistas for each room across all floors.

Situated in the heart of the city, Pullman Cape Town City Centre offers seamless connectivity to the city's vibrant cultural, entertainment, and business districts. The hotel's strategic location just a short distance from the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and Bree Street, the city’s culinary heart, makes it an ideal choice for business and leisure travellers.

The rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, allowing guests to personalise their experience by adjusting elements such as lighting and temperature. Various dining options are on offer at the restaurants and bars, or guests can unwind at the outdoor swimming pool. Business needs are catered for with seven flexible meeting spaces that can accommodate both intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

Pullman Cape Town City Centre's outdoor swimming pool
Pullman Cape Town City Centre's outdoor swimming pool

“It is truly exciting to see Accor’s presence continue to grow in South Africa with the introduction of the first property under the Pullman brand," said Paul Stevens, chief operating officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor. "The Pullman Cape Town City Centre is poised to amplify the brand's presence and encapsulate the essence of the city – a fusion of hidden gems, adventurous escapades, and innovative business prospects, beckoning guests from every corner of the world. Cape Town, with its blend of cosmopolitan allure and natural beauty, stands as an irresistible destination for both leisure explorers and business pioneers."

With its unrivalled location, exceptional amenities, and personalised service, the hotel is set to become the preferred destination for discerning travellers seeking an extraordinary stay in Cape Town.

Read more: Accor Hospitality, hotel accommodation, new hotel, hotel opened, Paul Stevens, new hotel openings

