    Tourism Hospitality

    Minor Hotels unveils new masterbrand strategy to drive growth

    1 Apr 2025
    Minor Hotels has unveiled its new masterbrand strategy, designed to strengthen its commitment to delivering innovative hospitality experiences. The strategy consolidates its eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks, and Tivoli – under the Minor Hotels umbrella.
    Source: Minor Hotels - NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa
    Source: Minor Hotels - NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa

    The rebrand aims to drive strategic growth, with nearly 300 properties expected to be added by 2027.

    Ian Di Tullio, chief commercial officer of Minor Hotels, stated: "The reimagined Minor Hotels brand represents more than just a new identity. Our evolution, powered by enhanced digital platforms, a streamlined loyalty program, and a strong distribution strategy, reflects our ambition to deliver extraordinary hospitality experiences and be the partner of choice for owners and investors."

    New visual identity and brand architecture

    The rebrand also includes a new visual identity, with a refreshed logo and color palette that highlights Minor Hotels' commitment to shaping meaningful guest journeys. The group has updated its brand architecture, categorising its hotel brands into Luxury, Premium, and Select segments.

    In addition to the brand refresh, Minor Hotels has enhanced its digital offerings. The group relaunched its website as a consumer-focused platform, enabling guests to book stays at over 560 properties. The new Minor Hotels app allows travellers to manage bookings and interact with hotel staff during their stay.

    Minor Hotels also simplified its loyalty programme, Minor Discovery, which consolidates the previous brand-specific programs into a single, streamlined platform. Members will continue to earn benefits such as Discovery Dollars and exclusive offers.

    Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, added: "Unifying all our hotel brands under the Minor Hotels umbrella will help us strengthen our positioning in the hospitality industry and deliver on our growth ambitions."

    Let's do Biz