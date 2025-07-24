Nigeria drives shift in global travel as bleisure and safety trends rise

Nigeria is emerging as both a tourism source market and destination, according to new research from Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report highlights the country’s potential to benefit from a projected $15t global leisure travel boom by 2040, with Nigerian travellers and tourism assets aligning with dominant new trends such as business-leisure integration and safety-focused experiences.

Source: Nupo Deyon Daniel via Unsplash

The study, Unpacking the $15 Trillion Opportunity in Leisure Travel, surveyed around 450 Nigerian travellers and more than 5,000 travellers across 11 countries.

It found that 73% of Nigerian respondents plan to combine business and leisure travel—far outpacing travellers from traditional markets like the United States (15%), United Kingdom (22%), and Germany (30%).

"Nigerian travellers are already growing in importance for global tourism while their home country offers exactly what tomorrow's travellers are seeking—rich cultural experiences, spiritual destinations, and safety-conscious travel options,” says Tolu Oyekan, BCG managing director and partner.

Regional and domestic travel opportunities

According to the report, regional travel is expected to triple globally to over $2t by 2040. Domestic leisure travel is forecast to grow even more significantly, reaching nearly $12t globally by 2040. BCG positions Nigeria as strategically placed to capture both trends.

The report identifies a growing "safety" traveller archetype—those who prioritise security, health, family well-being, and socially responsible destinations. It notes that Nigeria’s investments in health facilities and security infrastructure could help the country attract this segment.

Cultural and spiritual tourism appeal

Nigeria’s diverse religious heritage and cultural landscape were cited in the report as aligning closely with future demand for spiritual and cultural tourism.

BCG positions Nigeria alongside countries like India and Saudi Arabia in its potential to cater to travellers seeking religious and heritage-driven experiences.

Leveraging business travel infrastructure

As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria already attracts a high volume of business travel. The report suggests this could serve as a foundation for tourism growth if the country invests in MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) infrastructure and enables easier integration between business and leisure travel.

BCG also notes Nigeria’s potential to benefit from travellers’ balanced use of digital tools. The report highlights the importance of AI-powered travel discovery tools and social media engagement for future tourism marketing.

Broader economic benefits expected

Tourism-linked growth is expected to extend beyond direct visitor spending. The report outlines potential for job creation in hospitality and tourism services, increased foreign exchange earnings, and broader infrastructure development through investments in transport, accommodation, and digital connectivity.

"The travellers of tomorrow look different—who they are, who they travel with, what they expect, and how they make decisions," says Lara Koslow, BCG managing director and senior partner. “Nigeria is uniquely positioned to both create these travellers and welcome them home."