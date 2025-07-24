South Africa
    Airbus opens new support hub in Johannesburg

    Airbus has opened a new customer support centre for commercial aircraft in Johannesburg, reinforcing its long-standing partnership with Africa’s aviation sector. The centre marks a key milestone in the company’s nearly 50-year presence on the continent.
    24 Jul 2025
    24 Jul 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The Johannesburg facility will offer technical assistance, engineering and maintenance solutions, fleet performance analysis, training services, and on-site support for all Airbus commercial aircraft families, including the A220, A320, A330, and A350.

    “The new centre expands Airbus’ presence in Africa and underscores our confidence in the region’s potential, as we invest in local capabilities, empower our customers, drive connectivity and shared progress across the continent,” said Gabriel Semelas, president of Airbus in the Middle East and Africa.

    Supporting African airline operations

    By strengthening customer proximity, the new centre is designed to help African airlines operate safe, efficient, and reliable fleets. Airbus currently serves nearly 40 African carriers operating more than 260 Airbus aircraft.

    According to the company’s Global Services Forecast, Africa will require 14,000 new pilots and 21,000 maintenance professionals over the next 20 years to support projected growth in air travel demand.

    Broader presence across the continent

    Airbus has been active in Africa since the first A300 aircraft delivery in 1976. Its broader African footprint includes Airbus Helicopters, which this year marks 30 years of operations in Southern Africa, where its Midrand hub provides maintenance, spare parts, and the continent’s first H125 virtual reality simulator for pilot training.

    Airbus Defence and Space also provides support to African governments through military aircraft, Earth observation services, and satellite-based connectivity.

    With more than 180 African suppliers integrated into its global supply chain, Airbus contributes to local job creation, skills development, and industrial growth across the continent.

