Fastjet introduces Harare-Lusaka route with new flight schedule

Fastjet Zimbabwe has announced the launch of a new scheduled flight service from Harare to Lusaka, Zambia, starting on Wednesday, 9 April 2025.

The route will operate three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—using a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

Nunurai Ndawana, fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, said: "Zimbabwe and Zambia have a symbiotic relationship that cuts across multiple sectors.

"The introduction of this route attests to our commitment and contribution to further economic and social development of the Zim-Zam region. For 10 years, fastjet Zimbabwe has been a proud part of the Zimbabwean community, and we are delighted to expand our commitment to Lusaka."

Donahue Cortes, fastjet Zimbabwe business CEO and country head, commented: "No other airline gives travellers an early morning flight option on this route.

"Our flight timings are designed to provide both business and leisure passengers with a full day’s activities in their city of arrival. We continue to focus on developing and growing our business morning flight schedule, and the Lusaka early morning departure joins other fastjet sunrise flights to Bulawayo and Johannesburg,” concluded Cortes