Sampra partners with Fame Week for Muziki Africa

The South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) has joined forces with upcoming Fame Week Africa's Muziki Africa programme to champion performer rights and reshape Africa's music economy.

Muziki Africa puts the spotlight on the music industry and its role in film and television. Image supplied

Taking place from 1–6 September 2025 in Cape Town, Muziki Africa will feature Sampra as a key partner in its programme of conversations, workshops and showcases.

The partnership comes at a time when Africa's music scene is surging onto global charts — but behind the streams and headlines, many musicians still face challenges around compensation, licensing, and creative control.

This collaboration places the rights of performers at the centre of industry discussions and helps build awareness around intellectual property, royalties, and long-term economic value for creators.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fame Week Africa to celebrate, elevate and advocate for the incredible talent that defines the African music industry,” says Tiyani Maluleke, head of Sampra Development Fund.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with Sampra's mission to protect and promote the rights of our members while creating opportunities for growth, networking, and recognition on a global stage. Together, we're amplifying the voice of African music and shaping the future of creative excellence on the continent.”

Sampra's presence will anchor several sessions aimed at equipping artists with practical tools—from understanding royalty structures and licensing basics to navigating performance rights in the streaming era.

These sessions highlight why rights management is not just a legal issue, but a pathway to earning power and ownership in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Martin Hiller, portfolio director for Fame Week Africa, welcomed the partnership, “Sampra is a leader and guardian of performer rights. They bring deep industry expertise and a commitment to fairness that aligns closely with what we're building at Muziki Africa—a collective space that empowers African musicians to shape their careers, their income and their creative futures.”