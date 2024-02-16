Afda joins Fame Week Africa 2024 as official education partner

Afda is delighted to announce that Afda will be the official education partner at Fame Week Africa 2024, from 1 to 7 September at the CTICC in Cape Town.

“Afda proudly stands as the leading tertiary institution for the creative economies in Africa, while Fame Week Africa has established itself as the premier platform for African creatives – a match made in heaven. This partnership represents a perfect synergy between two pillars of the African creative industry. We are eager to further strengthen our relationships with industry leaders and our esteemed alumni during Fame Week 2024. Afda will be prominently represented with its own stall, participation by our staff on discussion panels, and the involvement of our students in supporting Fame Week's organisation. We cannot wait for Fame Week 2024!” says Diaan Lawrenson, Afda Cape Town dean.

"We're thrilled to partner with Afda, our education partner, whose incredible work in the film and TV industry both in South Africa and abroad is truly inspiring. Afda alumni are at the forefront of the industry, bringing their expertise and energy to Fame Week Africa through panels, masterclasses, and beyond. Their contributions add a dynamic flair to the event, showcasing the future of African entertainment,” says Martin Hiller, portfolio director, Fame Week Africa.

Twenty Afda Higher Certificate students will be assisting at the event. Afda is hosting a workshop and panel discussion: Revolutionising Filmmaking: Harnessing AI and Virtual Production Techniques, hosted by Afda lecturer Royston Daniels, and Afda lecturer Alex Tabisher will be presenting the Inclusive Awards Ceremony as well as a workshop on The Power of Inclusivity: Elevating Diverse Stories in Media.

Afda alumni Mandla N, Gugu Zuma, Lala Tuka and Jozua Malherbe will also participate on various panels.

Six Afda films are screening in competition at Fame Week Short Film Festival held at The Labia Theatre and three Afda Cape Town 2023 graduation films will be screened by the City of Cape Town.

Fame Week Africa is the go-to event for African creatives, providing them with a platform to bring their ingrained talent, their stories, their culture to the forefront. Exactly how will this be achieved? Fame Week Africa brings together co-related events focusing on the major creative economies, namely film, television, animation, music, fashion and entertainment technology.

Fame Week Africa, in the host city of Cape Town, is an essential destination for African and global creative professionals and features content sessions, music showcases, film screenings, exhibitions and a variety of networking opportunities. Conferences and festivals will celebrate the convergence of the tech, film, television, animation, and music industries.

Fame Week Africa consists of the following events: MIP Africa, Cape Town International Animation Festival, Muziki Africa, African Fashion Forum, and the Fame Shorts Film Festival.

This year marks an incredible milestone for Afda, the No. 1 School for the Creative Economy in South Africa, as it celebrates 30 years of pioneering education in the creative arts. From its humble beginnings in 1994 with just six students, a broken TV, and a rented VCR, Afda has grown into a powerhouse of creativity, shaping the landscape of the South African entertainment industry.

Afda's journey began in the vibrant and transformative era of South Africa's democracy. With a mission to develop graduates who could drive the local creative economy, Afda has made significant strides over the past three decades. Today, the school boasts four fully equipped campuses, over 2,700 students, 280 full-time staff, and a growing network of over 7,000 alumni.

Afda's impact on the South African creative industry is undeniable. In 1994, the entertainment industry struggled to sustain 4,000 jobs. Today, thanks to institutions like Afda, the industry employs over 34,000 individuals. Afda graduates are deeply embedded in the local entertainment scene, contributing to every sector of the creative economy and beyond. Many have started their own companies, employing large numbers of practitioners and making their mark both locally and internationally.



