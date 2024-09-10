Africa Rising Music Conference and Sampra to showcase local talent globally

Africa Rising Music Conference (ARMC) and SAMPRA have announced a collaboration to promote South African talent worldwide.

Image supplied

This partnership is set to open up exciting opportunities for South African artists, creating pathways for international exposure and mobility. By showcasing the rich diversity and creativity of South African music, ARMC and Sampra aim to elevate the country's artists to new heights, offering them a platform to shine on international stages like never before.

As the first of many export initiatives, ARMC and Sampra have partnered with the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany, to feature renowned South African artist Busiswa. She will not only grace the stage with a live performance in September, but she will also participate in a panel discussion, highlighting the vibrant, and rapidly evolving South African music scene.

Busiswa at Reeperbahn Festival

During her time in Germany, Busiswa will immerse herself in creative studio sessions, collaborating with both local and international artists and producers to create new music. Fans can look forward to an evolution of her sound that blends her distinctive voice and homegrown Xhosa language with new cultural influences, further cementing her status as a global music icon.

Her participation in the Reeperbahn Festival, one of Europe’s most prestigious music events, promises to be a highlight, showcasing her exceptional talent and facilitating cultural exchange between African and European music communities. Her contribution will provide invaluable insights, setting the tone as one of the reigning voices in South African pop culture over the years.

Opportunities for South African artists

Through their partnership with the Federation of Music Conferences, ARMC aims to provide ongoing platforms for top South African artists to showcase their talent and engage with business executives for further export opportunities.

In addition to Busiswa, other South African artists featured at Reeperbahn include Namakau Star, The Joy, and Bongaziwe Mabangla.

SJ Nicholson, commenting on the significance of showcase festivals for South African artists, says, "Showcase festivals like Reeperbahn are crucial for South African artists. They provide a unique platform for our talent to be seen and heard by a global audience, opening doors for international collaborations and business opportunities. We are thrilled to see Busiswa and other talented artists representing South Africa on such a prestigious stage.”

Building bridges through music

The Africa Rising Music Conference and Paradise Sound System are thrilled to facilitate this opportunity, aiming to bridge cultures and foster cross-continental partnerships. Sampra, who has also supported the Building Bridges Internship in collaboration with Paradise Worldwide, is once again supporting this initiative to make the project a reality.

Busiswa's German tour is a testament to her ever-growing influence and the universal appeal of her music. Her engagement at the Reeperbahn Festival promises to be a landmark event, inspiring artists and fans alike.