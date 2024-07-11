Sampra launches #LoveTheBeatPayforPlay campaign

In February 2024, the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) filed criminal charges against the restaurant group, Life & Brand Portfolio, for failing to pay the required licence fees for the music managed by Sampra on behalf of its members.

Sampra launched a robust digital campaign to encourage the restaurant group to comply with the law and obtain a SAMPRA music licence, after a lot of public outrage towards the restaurant group, an agreement was reached between Sampra and Life & Brand Portfolio regarding Needletime Rights royalties. Over 30 of their stores are now compliant.

Following the campaign to ensure compliance, Sampra launched the #LoveTheBeatPayforPlay campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness and stimulate discussions between music creators and music users about the importance of paying for the use of music in their establishments to ensure that artists receive fair compensation.

When music users do not pay for a music licence, they are depriving music creators of their livelihood and contributing to music piracy.

Every establishment plays music to create ambiance, which attracts customers and generates profits. However, when establishments use music without paying for the use of music, it impacts the livelihoods of the artists. Therefore, establishments must do the right thing and pay for play.

There is a high level of non-compliance with establishments in South Africa, and many are unaware of how the music licence they obtain benefits the artists. The campaign aims to raise awareness and engage in meaningful discussions with music users to ensure they view a music licence as a necessary business expense.

Music is important in any establishment, influencing the length of time patrons stay. If the establishment enjoys the music, it's only fair to pay for it. As it provides limitless access to music and compliance with licence fees can prevent legal issues.

Sampra encourages all music users to support South African artists by doing the right thing and paying for their music licence.

View Sampra’s licensing tariffs.

For Licensing inquiries, contacnt the Licensing Department at az.gro.arpmas@gnisneciL or call 011 561 9660.