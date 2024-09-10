Siya Kolisi & more: Engen reveals rugby legends as brand ambassadors

Engen, the official fuel supplier of the Springboks, has officially announced that four rugby legends are its new brand ambassadors.

The four icons were revealed on Monday. Source: Supplied.

Superstars

Rugby superstars, Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, and retired Springbok, Tendai Mtawarira were unveiled by Engen in Cape Town on Monday. These icons will join forces with Engen to celebrate the rich heritage and spirit of rugby in South Africa.

Commenting on the announcement, Engen managing director and CEO, Seelan Naidoo commended the four Springboks for bringing pride to South Africa through their contributions to the world champion Springbok rugby team, as well as their ability to inspire and connect with people across cultures and backgrounds.

“As a company synonymous with high performance and reliability, Engen is incredibly honoured that Siya, Eben, Cheslin and Tendai have chosen to represent our brand to help us fuel growth and progress in communities across South Africa. The four living legends all demonstrate a deep passion and care for our country, which resonates deeply with Engen’s commitment to making a positive contribution. Together we will continue to push boundaries and strive for excellence in every endeavour,” commented Naidoo.

Mtawarira, capped 117 times by the Springboks said it was an honour to serve as one of the Engen ambassadors.

“Engen is a household name in South Africa, and across the continent. The company’s ever-expanding sports sponsorship portfolio is extremely exciting, and their support for an initiative such as the ‘Get into Rugby’ development programme is especially commendable,” said the former Springbok prop, who is represented by Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned agency that facilitated this partnership for clients Mtawarira, Kolisi and Kolbe."

Shared values

Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International stated: “This is an innovative partnership, which brings together iconic South African rugby stars who share common values, and the same vision of making an impact in the community. Collectively, there was clear alignment with Engen, a brand that is synonymous with South Africa, and we are very proud at Roc Nation Sports International that we were able to facilitate this deal for three of our world-class clients who all also have a very special friendship.”

“As the Official Fuel Supplier to the Springboks, Engen is proud to support a team that exemplifies excellence. Every player’s hard work, skill, and unwavering commitment have not only driven the Boks to extraordinary heights but have also ignited a sense of unity and joy across South Africa,” continued Naidoo.

According to Naidoo, the brand will also participate in SA Rugby's 'Get into Rugby' youth development programme in an effort to foster future sports talent.