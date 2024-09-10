Marketing & Media Branding
    Unveiling Cell C’s refreshed identity: Inside Cell C’s rebrand with Shift

    10 Sep 2024
    10 Sep 2024
    Cell C has unveiled its bold new brand identity that is a nod to the purpose, To be an ally to those Cell C serves, designed in partnership with design agency Shift.
    Cell C has unveiled its bold new brand identity that is a nod to the purpose, To be an ally to those Cell C serves in partnership with design agency Shift (Image supplied)
    Cell C has unveiled its bold new brand identity that is a nod to the purpose, To be an ally to those Cell C serves in partnership with design agency Shift (Image supplied)

    Shift, a brand and communications agency, was briefed to redefine Cell C’s brand to reclaim its spirited disrupter status with a sense of boldness, edginess and feistiness to resonate with the South African market.

    The rebranding initiative aimed to create a human-centric, innovative identity that reflects and elevates the brand’s core purpose.

    According to Simone Rossum, executive creative director at Shift they focused on creating a visual identity that feels iconic but also deeply rooted in Cell C’s heritage.

    “Thus, ensuring the brand is both relevant and inspiring. The refreshed look reflects Cell C’s commitment to putting people first.”

    (Image supplied)
    (Image supplied)

    The brand's commitment to allyship

    Every element of the visual language, from the approachable lowercase wordmark and inclusive open C-icon to the bold brand colours and local imagery, reflects the brand's commitment to allyship.

    “Our aim with Cell C’s brand refresh was to clearly convey the strategic intent behind our transformation, reaffirm our commitment to customers and highlight our purpose as an ally to South Africans through the enhancement of their experiences and the value we provide,” comments Melanie Forbes, chief marketing officer at Cell C.

    These elements combine to create a brand experience that is both impactful and accessible, reinforcing Cell C’s role as a spirited disrupter in the telecommunication sector.

    Rossum adds: “Shift is honoured to partner with Cell C on their growth journey to win the hearts and minds of South Africans.”

    Credits

    Client

    Melanie Forbes – chief marketing officer
    Lethiwe Hlatshwayo – managing executive: corporate communication
    Tamaryn McPherson – executive: brand
    Chris Hendricks – senior manager: brand
    Kim Lugube – brand & sponsorship manager
    Ryan Gould – executive: customer research and insights

    Agency

    Terri-Leigh Cassel – managing director
    Michael dos Santos – strategy director
    Lerato Mohlaudi – strategy analyst
    Simone Rossum – executive creative director
    Christo Kruger – creative director
    Nicola Spurdle – head of design
    Joanne Theron – senior designer
    Shelly-Ann Scheepers - senior designer
    Nomonde Mtetwa - designer
    Marèzane Trollip - senior designer
    Lavashnee Naidu – senior DTP operator
    Neela Bamberger – business unit director
    Samukelisiwe Mbatha – senior consultant
    Lilian van der Merwe – conceptual copywriter
    Claudette Storrar – senior copywriter
    Jaco Burger – typographer
    Ongeziwe Gabela – traffic manager

    Brands, branding, Cell C, Simone Rossum, brand identity, Shift
    Let's do Biz