Unveiling Cell C’s refreshed identity: Inside Cell C’s rebrand with Shift
Shift, a brand and communications agency, was briefed to redefine Cell C’s brand to reclaim its spirited disrupter status with a sense of boldness, edginess and feistiness to resonate with the South African market.
The rebranding initiative aimed to create a human-centric, innovative identity that reflects and elevates the brand’s core purpose.
According to Simone Rossum, executive creative director at Shift they focused on creating a visual identity that feels iconic but also deeply rooted in Cell C’s heritage.
“Thus, ensuring the brand is both relevant and inspiring. The refreshed look reflects Cell C’s commitment to putting people first.”
The brand's commitment to allyship
Every element of the visual language, from the approachable lowercase wordmark and inclusive open C-icon to the bold brand colours and local imagery, reflects the brand's commitment to allyship.
“Our aim with Cell C’s brand refresh was to clearly convey the strategic intent behind our transformation, reaffirm our commitment to customers and highlight our purpose as an ally to South Africans through the enhancement of their experiences and the value we provide,” comments Melanie Forbes, chief marketing officer at Cell C.
These elements combine to create a brand experience that is both impactful and accessible, reinforcing Cell C’s role as a spirited disrupter in the telecommunication sector.
Rossum adds: “Shift is honoured to partner with Cell C on their growth journey to win the hearts and minds of South Africans.”
Credits
Client
Melanie Forbes – chief marketing officer
Lethiwe Hlatshwayo – managing executive: corporate communication
Tamaryn McPherson – executive: brand
Chris Hendricks – senior manager: brand
Kim Lugube – brand & sponsorship manager
Ryan Gould – executive: customer research and insights
Agency
Terri-Leigh Cassel – managing director
Michael dos Santos – strategy director
Lerato Mohlaudi – strategy analyst
Simone Rossum – executive creative director
Christo Kruger – creative director
Nicola Spurdle – head of design
Joanne Theron – senior designer
Shelly-Ann Scheepers - senior designer
Nomonde Mtetwa - designer
Marèzane Trollip - senior designer
Lavashnee Naidu – senior DTP operator
Neela Bamberger – business unit director
Samukelisiwe Mbatha – senior consultant
Lilian van der Merwe – conceptual copywriter
Claudette Storrar – senior copywriter
Jaco Burger – typographer
Ongeziwe Gabela – traffic manager