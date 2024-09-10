Unveiling Cell C’s refreshed identity: Inside Cell C’s rebrand with Shift

Cell C has unveiled its bold new brand identity that is a nod to the purpose, To be an ally to those Cell C serves, designed in partnership with design agency Shift.

Shift, a brand and communications agency, was briefed to redefine Cell C’s brand to reclaim its spirited disrupter status with a sense of boldness, edginess and feistiness to resonate with the South African market.

The rebranding initiative aimed to create a human-centric, innovative identity that reflects and elevates the brand’s core purpose.

According to Simone Rossum, executive creative director at Shift they focused on creating a visual identity that feels iconic but also deeply rooted in Cell C’s heritage.

“Thus, ensuring the brand is both relevant and inspiring. The refreshed look reflects Cell C’s commitment to putting people first.”

(Image supplied)

The brand's commitment to allyship

Every element of the visual language, from the approachable lowercase wordmark and inclusive open C-icon to the bold brand colours and local imagery, reflects the brand's commitment to allyship.

“Our aim with Cell C’s brand refresh was to clearly convey the strategic intent behind our transformation, reaffirm our commitment to customers and highlight our purpose as an ally to South Africans through the enhancement of their experiences and the value we provide,” comments Melanie Forbes, chief marketing officer at Cell C.

These elements combine to create a brand experience that is both impactful and accessible, reinforcing Cell C’s role as a spirited disrupter in the telecommunication sector.

Rossum adds: “Shift is honoured to partner with Cell C on their growth journey to win the hearts and minds of South Africans.”

Credits

Client

Melanie Forbes – chief marketing officer

Lethiwe Hlatshwayo – managing executive: corporate communication

Tamaryn McPherson – executive: brand

Chris Hendricks – senior manager: brand

Kim Lugube – brand & sponsorship manager

Ryan Gould – executive: customer research and insights

Agency

Terri-Leigh Cassel – managing director

Michael dos Santos – strategy director

Lerato Mohlaudi – strategy analyst

Simone Rossum – executive creative director

Christo Kruger – creative director

Nicola Spurdle – head of design

Joanne Theron – senior designer

Shelly-Ann Scheepers - senior designer

Nomonde Mtetwa - designer

Marèzane Trollip - senior designer

Lavashnee Naidu – senior DTP operator

Neela Bamberger – business unit director

Samukelisiwe Mbatha – senior consultant

Lilian van der Merwe – conceptual copywriter

Claudette Storrar – senior copywriter

Jaco Burger – typographer

Ongeziwe Gabela – traffic manager