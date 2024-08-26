Effie SA holds thought-provoking dialogue on the effectiveness of influencer marketing

Effie Awards South Africa recently hosted an insightful dialogue at Discovery HQ in Sandton, focused on the evolving role of influencer marketing in achieving marketing effectiveness. Titled 'Beyond the Hype – Influencer Marketing and the Search for Marketing Effectiveness', this dialogue provided a robust platform for discussions about strategic influencer engagement and its impact on brand growth and consumer interaction.

The event was opened by Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA, who welcomed attendees and thanked the dialogue sponsors, Fast Grow Investments, Pepsico, SAB ABInBev, RTC Studios, Tiger Brands, Two Tone and Unilever for their contribution. Rightford also acknowledged and thanked the Effie Awards 2024 sponsors: Nedbank, Pepsico, SAB ABInBev, Investec, and GIB Insurance.

Sharleen James, ACA Board chairperson, provided the formal introductions, setting the stage for the panel discussion. James noted how influencer marketing has transitioned from a niche tactic to a fundamental strategy for brands seeking authentic engagement and measurable trust with their audiences. She further emphasised the critical role of influencer marketing in connecting brands with consumers authentically and effectively.

Moderated by Sibu Mabena, chief creative officer at Duma Collective, the panel included:

Bianca Sibiya, founder and COO, The Fixer Coalition



Jolene Roelofse, founder, Fluence Africa



Ryan Sauer, CEO, Redwood Analytics



Anele Nzimande-Maphanga, public relations lead, Unilever: Beauty, Wellbeing & Personal Care



Ofentse Primo9teen Baloyi, South African macro influencer

The panel discussion focused on the nuances of influencer marketing and its ability to play a key role in the achieving marketing effectiveness. They discussed critical issues such as genuine engagement, brand-influencer collaborations, and how best to measure the ROI in terms of this, now strategic, channel. The conversation highlighted strategies for maintaining relevance and authenticity in a fast-paced digital landscape, emphasising the need for marketing efforts to drive not just awareness but meaningful engagement and trust. Also under the microscope on the day were questions around importance of ethical practices and transparent partnerships between brands and influencers. Strategies for optimising influencer relationships to enhance brand visibility and ensure alignment with core marketing objectives were also explored.

"This dialogue has underscored the significance of influencer marketing within the broader context of marketing effectiveness. Our ongoing Effie dialogue series aims to explore a variety of topics that influence the effectiveness of marketing strategies across multiple disciplines, enhancing our understanding and execution to achieve substantial and measurable impact," says Gillian Rightford.

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie Awards South Africa remain committed to fostering dialogue and collaboration within the advertising community. Additional dialogues on themes relevant to the impact of marketing effectiveness within the broader marketing, communications and advertising sector will be held in the near future.

