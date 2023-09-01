Inclusive Lens Awards debut at Fame Week Africa with spotlight on diversity

he winners of the inaugural Inclusive Lens Awards at FAME Week Africa. Image supplied.

The Awards were hosted by drag artist and drag culture specialist, Vida Fantabisher, with a keynote address from trans rights and visibility activist, Zoey Black who noted the importance of diverse narratives for affirming diverse communities, “For a long time the stories and narratives were very specific, it's deeply isolating to not see yourself in the world around you.”

Says Fame Week portfolio director, Martin Hiller, “The Inclusive Lens Awards were created to honour the incredible storytellers, creators and visionaries who are making waves in the media by ensuring that LGBTGIA+ individuals and people with disabilities are represented. We also opened a category for children's content that reflected African narratives and characters so that young people see themselves in their entertainment.”

The finalists for this year’s films were selected by an adjudication panel that included Jason Fiddler (Director of Durban Gay and Lesbian Film Festival), Karen Jeynes (writer, producer, director, and representation expert), Athenkosi Kwinana (visual artist and activist), Dr Shelley Barry (multi-award winning filmmaker), Mimi Bartels (co-founder of Anakle Films and Nollywood’s No. 1 Box Office Film Producer in 2021), Rogers Ofime (Renowned Director and Producer), Simon Manda, (managing director and co-founder of THIS ABILITY) and Gibson Ncube (senior lecturer in modern foreign languages at Stellenbosch University, focusing on gender and sexual minorities in African literature and film).

The inaugural Fame Week Africa Inclusive Lens Awards winners are:

Kids’ programmes category

Pre-school

There was a tie in this category. The two winners are:

Bino and Fino

Produced by EVCL from Nigeria, Bino and Fino follows a sibling duo as they explore African music, art, and culture. The series uses catchy songs to create an enriching educational experience, bringing Africa's rich history and culture into the homes of its viewers. With their curious nature and joyful spirit, Bino and Fino inspire young audiences to learn and embrace diversity.

Nuzo and Namia

Nuzo and Namia follows 7-year-old twins who discover a magical bookshelf in their grandmother's house. It transports them to African countries, guided by a whimsical creature named Bubelang. The series blends adventure, education, and emotional growth, teaching them about diverse cultures while enhancing reading and listening skills.

Older Kids

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is an action-packed animated sci-fi anthology on Disney+ that features ten visionary short films from six African countries. Produced by Triggerfish Animation Studios and executive produced by Oscar®-winning director Peter Ramsey, the series explores advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters through uniquely African perspectives.

Disability category

Non-scripted features

What's Eating My Mind?

What's Eating My Mind? is a compelling documentary co-produced by LBx Africa and Steps that explores the personal journeys of Noella and Nick navigating life with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, respectively. After a diagnosis forced her to leave film school in the US, Noella returns to Kenya, documenting her and her family's efforts to manage her condition. Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia while studying to be a priest in Colombia. The film documents the search for him after his sudden disappearance. This powerful feature challenges stereotypes, fosters empathy, and highlights the critical need for community support and better mental health resources, making it a poignant advocate for mental health awareness and inclusion.

Scripted features

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold is a gripping South African crime thriller available on Netflix, produced by Quizzical Pictures. The story follows an undercover cop investigating a historic gold heist in Johannesburg navigating a moral dilemma between his conscience and the law. The film is notable for its authentic representation of people with disabilities, particularly through the character of Dikeledi, a deaf gang leader. By portraying Dikeledi as a capable and respected figure, the film challenges stereotypes and promotes inclusivity, offering a fresh perspective on disability within the action genre.

Non-scripted series

Activated

Activated is a thought-provoking talk show on SABC 2, hosted by Tarryn Tomlinson, that explores disability through a human rights perspective. The series delves into personal stories and systemic challenges, emphasising the need for inclusive practices and policies to reshape societal perceptions. By advocating for equality and valuing persons with disabilities, Activated seeks to shift the narrative and foster understanding and empathy. This compelling show is an essential platform for driving meaningful change and promoting a more inclusive world.

Scripted series

Binnelanders

Binnelanders is a captivating South African medical drama on KykNet, set within the fictional Binneland Clinic. The series delves into the lives of doctors, nurses, and staff as they tackle the complexities of the healthcare industry, personal relationships, and ethical dilemmas. Renowned for its engaging blend of medical cases and personal stories, Binnelanders explores themes of love, ambition, and resilience. The show has been noted for its authentic portrayal of disabilities through the character of Dr. Rian Malherbe, played by paraplegic actor Erik Holmes, which highlights the abilities and contributions of individuals with disabilities in the medical field.

LGBTQIA+ category

Non-scripted features

The Radical

The Radical is a groundbreaking documentary from Good Work, distributed by Global Digital Releasing, offering an intimate look at Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay imam, and his advocacy for greater acceptance and inclusivity. The film chronicles Hendricks's pioneering efforts in supporting queer Muslims through his organisation and personal empowerment programme, which helps individuals reconcile their sexuality with their faith. Through compelling personal stories and an exploration of LGBTQ+ rights across Africa, The Radical provides a powerful portrayal of the challenges and triumphs of LGBTQ+ individuals within conservative Muslim communities.

Scripted features

Runs in the Family

Produced by Giant Films, Runs in the Family follows reformed con artist Varun and his transmasculine son, River, on a high-stakes road trip across the South Africa-eSwatini border to break River’s estranged mother out of rehab. When River’s drag partner is injured, the family enters a drag competition themselves to fund River's gender-affirming surgery. The film skilfully intertwines themes of family, identity, and redemption, with a heartfelt and thrilling narrative.

Non-scripted series

Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap

Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap is an electrifying reality TV show that dives into the glamorous world of Cape Town’s drag queens. Featuring a star-studded lineup: multi-award winner Emogan Moore; Miss Sovereign Western Cape Ina Propriette; Miss Cape Town Pride Kat Gilardi; SA’s Got Talent runner-up Manila von Teez; Miss Gay Western Cape Maxine Wilde; and rival house mothers BB Vahlour and Madisson Scarr, the series showcases Cape Town’s vibrant and dynamic drag scene. It provides an intimate and thrilling look into the artistry, fashion, and fierce sisterhood of these performers. Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap provides an authentic portrayal and insider perspective on the transformative world of drag.

Scripted series

Wyfie

Wyfie is an urban drama that dives into the lives of four young women living together as they navigate the complexities of modern university life. Their resilience is put to the test as they balance mischief with moral dilemmas, facing relationships, academics, and personal ambitions. The series challenges the fine line between right and wrong as these young women figure out who they want to be and transition into adulthood.

