Riaz Solker to host film masterclass at The Masque

A seasoned pro in the world of filmmaking, Riaz Solker will be hosting a series of four half-day masterclasses over an eight-week period at The Masque Theatre in Cape Town.

Riaz Solker. Image supplied

Riaz Solker is an actor and educator, having taught acting at various institutions including UCT CDTPS, City Varsity and various high schools. Solker also runs acting workshops. He currently writes, produces, directs and acts, mostly for films and documentaries.

He has links to a wide range of amateur theatre groups and is assisting the Metro South Education Department in expanding the Creative Arts Curriculum.

Participants will learn about having a career in the film industry; visual literacy and a basic understanding of camera work, lighting, sound design, acting and editing, as well as the basics of film production logistics and the science, art and business of film.

This is an exclusive opportunity to learn from Solker, a talented and accomplished filmmaker, director, actor and lecturer.

This course runs from 9am until 3pm on 6, 19 and 26 October, and 17 and 23 November, culminating in a screening of each student’s short film.

The deadline for applications is 30 September 2024.

For more, go to www.themasque.co.za/film-masterclass