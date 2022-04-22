Lifestyle Film
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

StilesOnPoint PRDNA Brand ArchitectsBusiness and Arts South AfricaSappiBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Film News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Riaz Solker to host film masterclass at The Masque

    3 Sep 2024
    3 Sep 2024
    A seasoned pro in the world of filmmaking, Riaz Solker will be hosting a series of four half-day masterclasses over an eight-week period at The Masque Theatre in Cape Town.
    Riaz Solker. Image supplied
    Riaz Solker. Image supplied

    Riaz Solker is an actor and educator, having taught acting at various institutions including UCT CDTPS, City Varsity and various high schools. Solker also runs acting workshops. He currently writes, produces, directs and acts, mostly for films and documentaries.

    He has links to a wide range of amateur theatre groups and is assisting the Metro South Education Department in expanding the Creative Arts Curriculum.

    Participants will learn about having a career in the film industry; visual literacy and a basic understanding of camera work, lighting, sound design, acting and editing, as well as the basics of film production logistics and the science, art and business of film.

    This is an exclusive opportunity to learn from Solker, a talented and accomplished filmmaker, director, actor and lecturer.

    This course runs from 9am until 3pm on 6, 19 and 26 October, and 17 and 23 November, culminating in a screening of each student’s short film.

    The deadline for applications is 30 September 2024.

    For more, go to www.themasque.co.za/film-masterclass

    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz