Female African creatives to lead conversations at Fame Week Africa

This year's Fame Week Africa, taking place in Cape Town from 1-7 September, will shine a spotlight on women in film, music, fashion, and entertainment. The event will feature a diverse array of content sessions, film screenings, music showcases, fashion shows, and networking events.

Image supplied

A key highlight of the week is the popular African Women in Entertainment Breakfast, scheduled for Wednesday, 4 September. This event serves as a vital platform for networking, collaboration, and mentorship among women in the entertainment industry.

The City of Cape Town is a firm supporter of women in creative and cultural spaces, fostering an environment where female artists, filmmakers, musicians, and fashion designers can thrive. This commitment is evident through various initiatives and events that celebrate and promote women's contributions to the arts.

“The city's support for events like FAME Week Africa, which includes dedicated sessions and networking opportunities for women in entertainment, underscores its dedication to gender equality in the creative industries. The city's vibrant cultural scene, combined with targeted efforts to empower women, makes Cape Town a nurturing hub for female creativity and innovation,” says Martin Hiller, portfolio director of Fame Week Africa.

“Cape Town is a city that values and thrives on diversity and creativity,” says the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

“We acknowledge the substantial impact of African women in the entertainment industry and our support for the Women in Entertainment Breakfast at FAME Week Africa plays a significant role in promoting change within the creative sector. It is about shifting perspectives and amplifying women's voices, which Fame Week Africa does exceptionally well. We look forward to welcoming participants from across the continent and beyond to our beautiful city,” he adds.

Women redefining film

MIP Africa is dedicated to supporting women in film and television by providing platforms and opportunities that highlight their contributions and address industry challenges.

Through its various programmes and events, MIP Africa creates spaces for women to share their stories, network, and gain visibility in the industry.

This year, the conference will feature discussions and panels that focus on the unique challenges faced by women in the industry and showcase their successes and innovations.

Women's advocacy organisation SWIFT is introducing a pioneering Safety Contact Officer (SCO) programme, which offers a confidential and skilled resource for reporting and managing sexual harassment incidents on productions.

This initiative will be discussed by SWIFT's Zanele Mthembu and Lindi Ndebele-Koka, along with NFVF's Head of Operations, Onke Dumeko, actress, director, and arts activist Thoko Ntshinga, and Ayanda Sibisi, Co-Founder of Hamilre Production and Reel'd Shorts. They will explore the path to creating safer workspaces for women in the industry.

A panel of influential women in the film industry will convene for "Leading the Charge: Producers and Directors Shaping TV and Film." Panellists include Hamisha Daryani Ahuja of Forever 7 Entertainment, who directed the globally charting Nollywood film Namaste Wahala, Kaye Ann Williams, vice president of content at Primedia, and Maganthrie Pillay of Masala Film Works, the first Black woman to direct a South African feature film.

They will be joined by Chevonne O'Shaughnessy, CEO of America Cinema Inspires, and Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at Multichoice.

Delegates will also hear from the NFVF three-year film grant recipients Blended Films and Story Oasis, who are collaborating to develop nine concepts into scripts, with three being produced into commercially viable feature films.

Speakers include Andrina Moodley and Tracey-Lee Rainers of Story Oasis, alongside Dominique Jossie and Quanita Adam of Blended Films, in a talk titled "No Rich Uncles: If You Want to Go Far Together, Follow the Women." This session will highlight their extensive experience and the collaborative effort in bringing these projects to fruition.

African women leading the fashion moment

Focusing on the fashion industry, Fame Week's African Fashion Forum will host fashion shows featuring prominent African designers, including Yolanda Okereke from Nigeria, Alia Bare from Senegal, and Afia Sakyi from Ghana. These showcases aim to highlight the rich diversity and innovative spirit of African fashion design.

Tshepo Mafokwane, founder of Sober Design House, will conduct a masterclass sharing her journey as a creator, providing invaluable insights into the challenges and triumphs she has encountered.

In a session titled "Crafting Character Through Costume: The Art of Storytelling," Yolanda Okereke, renowned for her work on Nollywood blockbusters, will join marketing strategist Zethu Gqola to discuss the significant role of costume design in storytelling.

Additionally, delegates will have the opportunity to meet Jessica Ramoshaba, the founder of Fouura, during the "Meet the Designer" session. Ramoshaba, a former fashion editor of True Love, lectures on sustainable fashion in incubator programmes and moderates style-sustainability conversations, emphasising the importance of sustainability in fashion.

Women in music in Africa

Muziki Africa is placing a significant emphasis on empowering and uplifting women in the African music industry.

This year's conference programme is designed to address the unique challenges that female musicians face, the creative strategies they use to succeed, and the crucial role of cultural heritage in their musical journeys.

Supported by the Basadi in Music Awards and Women in Music South Africa, the conference will feature inspiring stories of women overcoming obstacles, achieving global recognition, and shaping the future of the industry.

The sessions will focus on gender equality in music, the transformative impact of digital platforms on women's careers, and the importance of mentorship and collaboration.

By highlighting the resilience, creativity, and power of African women in music, Muziki Africa aims to celebrate and promote their contributions to the global musical landscape. This initiative provides an invaluable platform for networking, learning, and inspiration, underscoring the commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for women in music across the continent.

For more, go to https://www.fameweekafrica.com/