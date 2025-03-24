City of Cape Town’s Film Office's City Film Fund open for applications

Filmmakers can apply for support from the City of Cape Town’s Film Office's City Film Fund for productions set for completion during the 2025/26 financial year.

The Film Fund supports a wide range of productions, including short and feature films, music videos, commercials, and reality TV series.

Established to strengthen Cape Town’s position as a premier film and media destination, the fund offers financial assistance and municipal services to qualifying film and media projects developed in the city.

The fund is geared towards projects that drive local economic growth, generate employment across the film and media value chain, and contribute meaningfully to skills development in Cape Town’s emerging creative talent pool.

Criteria

The Film Office is seeking projects that meet the following criteria:

Drive economic growth and job creation within Cape Town

Promote the city’s distinctive character, landscapes, and culture

Develop and upskill emerging talent in the local film and media industry

Champion sustainability, diversity, and inclusion

Celebrate Cape Town’s rich heritage and storytelling traditions

Have the potential to attract local or foreign investment

Eligible projects

Eligible projects include:

Production and post-production of short films, feature films, animation, live action, and interactive media

Music videos, commercials, and reality TV series

Training programmes and initiatives that build capacity in the film and media sector

Innovative projects aligned with the City’s strategic priorities

Projects that can be completed within the upcoming municipal financial year (1 July 2025 – 30 June 2026)

Non-eligible projects

The fund will not support:

Adult content

Corporate or training videos

Current affairs or news programming



Equipment or asset purchases

Two types of support

Support may be provided in two ways:

Direct financial contribution

Sponsored municipal services.



Note: All support is subject to available funding.

How to apply

The application and project plan form, and a checklist of required documents are available for download from the Film Cape Town and City of Cape Town websites.

Submit completed application forms and supporting documents via email to: Film.Fund@capetown.gov.za

Please note: Hand-delivered applications will not be accepted.

For more information, FAQS, and detailed application criteria, visit filmcapetown.com and the City of Cape Town’s website.

Submissions close on 20 June 2025.

Late submissions will not be accepted.

Valuable sector

"Last month, we announced the fund’s inaugural recipients, and the first phase submissions delivered some compelling projects telling unique local stories with a deep connection to Cape Town’s already thriving film industry.

“We are looking forward to receiving more exciting applications for projects with the potential to contribute to further growth of the film industry, drive job creation, attract international clients and promote Cape Town to a global audience.

“This is a valuable sector that contributes greatly to the Mother City’s economy, and the fund is an opportunity for the City to provide local filmmakers with much-needed support to complete their projects,’ says Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.