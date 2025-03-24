Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Scan DisplayThe Walt Disney Company AfricaOgilvy South AfricaDelta Victor BravoWetpaint AdvertisingHOT 102.7FMRed October TechnologiesLivingfactsJuta and CompanyWe Do DigitalBizcommunity.comJoe PublicTractor OutdoorHelmTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography

    City of Cape Town’s Film Office's City Film Fund open for applications

    Filmmakers can apply for support from the City of Cape Town’s Film Office's City Film Fund for productions set for completion during the 2025/26 financial year.
    7 May 2025
    7 May 2025
    Source: © 123rf The City of Cape Town’s Film Office invites filmmakers to apply for support through the City’s Film Fund for productions set for completion during the 2025/26 financial year
    Source: © 123rf 123rf The City of Cape Town’s Film Office invites filmmakers to apply for support through the City’s Film Fund for productions set for completion during the 2025/26 financial year

    The Film Fund supports a wide range of productions, including short and feature films, music videos, commercials, and reality TV series.

    Established to strengthen Cape Town’s position as a premier film and media destination, the fund offers financial assistance and municipal services to qualifying film and media projects developed in the city.

    The fund is geared towards projects that drive local economic growth, generate employment across the film and media value chain, and contribute meaningfully to skills development in Cape Town’s emerging creative talent pool.

    Criteria

    The Film Office is seeking projects that meet the following criteria:

    • Drive economic growth and job creation within Cape Town

    • Promote the city’s distinctive character, landscapes, and culture

    • Develop and upskill emerging talent in the local film and media industry

    • Champion sustainability, diversity, and inclusion

    • Celebrate Cape Town’s rich heritage and storytelling traditions

    • Have the potential to attract local or foreign investment

    Eligible projects

    Eligible projects include:

    • Production and post-production of short films, feature films, animation, live action, and interactive media

    • Music videos, commercials, and reality TV series

    • Training programmes and initiatives that build capacity in the film and media sector

    • Innovative projects aligned with the City’s strategic priorities

    • Projects that can be completed within the upcoming municipal financial year (1 July 2025 – 30 June 2026)

    Non-eligible projects

    The fund will not support:

    • Adult content

    • Corporate or training videos

    • Current affairs or news programming
    • Equipment or asset purchases

    Two types of support

    Support may be provided in two ways:

    1. Direct financial contribution
    2. Sponsored municipal services.

    Note: All support is subject to available funding.

    How to apply

    The application and project plan form, and a checklist of required documents are available for download from the Film Cape Town and City of Cape Town websites.

    Submit completed application forms and supporting documents via email to: Film.Fund@capetown.gov.za

    Please note: Hand-delivered applications will not be accepted.

    For more information, FAQS, and detailed application criteria, visit filmcapetown.com and the City of Cape Town’s website.

    Submissions close on 20 June 2025.

    Late submissions will not be accepted.

    Valuable sector

    "Last month, we announced the fund’s inaugural recipients, and the first phase submissions delivered some compelling projects telling unique local stories with a deep connection to Cape Town’s already thriving film industry.

    “We are looking forward to receiving more exciting applications for projects with the potential to contribute to further growth of the film industry, drive job creation, attract international clients and promote Cape Town to a global audience.

    “This is a valuable sector that contributes greatly to the Mother City’s economy, and the fund is an opportunity for the City to provide local filmmakers with much-needed support to complete their projects,’ says Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

    Read more: Film, animation, music videos, commercials, production, City of Cape Town, reality TV series, short films, training programmes, projects, filmmakers, Alderman JP Smith, feature films
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz