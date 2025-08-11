Trending
Free township SME training looks to boost digital skills
The full-day workshops, running from 8am to 4pm, aim to equip over 350 young entrepreneurs with practical digital skills to enhance business operations.
Focus on digital skills for township businesses
The training sessions, organised by Visa in partnership with the Township Entrepreneurs Agency (TEA), focus on three key areas: digitising payments, marketing, and business processes.
Attendees will learn to implement secure digital payment methods, leverage social media for business growth, and adopt simple digital tools for stock and customer management.
Inclusive approach for formal and informal enterprises
The programme targets both CIPC-registered small and micro-enterprises (80%) and informal traders (20%), recognising the significant role these businesses play in employment and community resilience within townships.
Application details
Who can apply: entrepreneurs and small business owners operating in any township in Ekurhuleni. Applications for the training close on 20 August 2025. Interested entrepreneurs can apply via: https://forms.gle/hnwnExgSfAYGg4U69
