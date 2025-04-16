Daily Maverick wins most Innovative Digital Product at Wan-Ifra's Digital Media Awards

The World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) has announced the winners of the 2025 Digital Media Awards Worldwide, which recognise outstanding innovation in digital news media across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Daily Maverick has won Best Digital Product. Source: Daily Maverick.

South Africa’s Daily Maverick won Best Innovative Digital Product for Manifesto Mayhem!, a gamified platform that turns political manifestos into digital collectible cards. Designed to make key election promises more accessible—especially to young voters—the platform blends civic education with interactive gameplay.

Selected from 674 entries across five regions (South Asia, APAC, Africa, Europe, and the Americas), the awards, made during Wan-Ifra's World News Media Congress taking place in Kraków, demonstrate how publishers leverage digital tools to enhance journalism and engage audiences.

“While we talk a lot about the challenges facing news publishers, WAN-IFRA's Digital Media Awards are an opportunity to spotlight exciting innovations around the world,” said Vincent Peyrègne, WAN-IFRA CEO. “The winners of our international competition are living proof that professional news organisations are on the rise. There is no shortage of innovations in the news and a lot to be learned from these inspiring projects.”

2025 Digital Media Awards worldwide winners

Best Use of AI in the Newsroom

La Nación, Argentina – Así nos habló Milei: Nine trucos del relato libertario para construir un nuevo sentido común (Thus spoke Milei: Nine deceits of the libertarian narrative to construct a new common sense)

This investigation used AI to analyse 142 speeches by President Javier Milei, offering a detailed look into his first year in office.

Best Data Visualisation

Reuters, United Kingdom – Buildings Wrapped in Solid Gasoline

Reuters investigated a fatal Valencia high-rise fire using 3D visuals, expert analysis and simulations to examine the role of flammable cladding, and highlight ongoing safety risks.

Best News Website or Digital Platform Relaunch

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany — FAZ.NET Relaunch

FAZ.NET's redesign introduced personalised content, dynamic paywalls, and real-time customisation, significantly boosting engagement and subscriptions.

Best Newsletter

The Telegraph, United Kingdom – How to Become a Millionaire

A six-week personal finance series offering actionable advice on budgeting, investing, pensions, and tax. Featuring interactivity and journalist participation, it launched during UK economic uncertainty and strengthened audience trust.

Best Digital Subscription or Reader Revenue Project

South China Morning Post, Hong Kong – SCMP Plus

Launched in June 2024, SCMP Plus offers exclusive China-focused content, successfully attracting and retaining a high-value audience of business leaders and global readers.

Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy

United Daily News, Taiwan – The Triple Impact of AI

By integrating AI in advertising, newsroom workflows, and platform engagement, United Daily News achieved marked improvements in click-through rates, conversions, and user interaction.

Best Fact-Checking Project

Chequeado, Argentina – Promesas Chequeadas

This project tracks President Javier Milei’s campaign promises, reaching over a million people in its first week and becoming a vital accountability tool.

Best Use of Video

Verdens Gang (VG), Norway – VG’s Video Revolution

VG redefined US election coverage with mobile-first, interactive live streams, driving a 500% rise in video views and significant growth among younger audiences.

Best in Audience Engagement

Grupo El Comercio, Peru – Premios Somos 2024

This interactive voting campaign celebrating Peruvian gastronomy led to 51,000 new user registrations and a 200% engagement increase.

Best Innovative Digital Produc t

Daily Maverick, South Africa – Manifesto Mayhem!

Best Digital Advertising Product or Initiative

The Hindu, India – The Hindu Made of Chennai

Celebrating Chennai’s 385th anniversary, this 40-day multi-platform campaign blended culture, community, and entertainment to deepen audience connection. Here is the video of the campaign.

Best Use of Audio or Podcast

Podium Podcast: PRISA MEDIA, Chile — Necesito Poder Respirar: La Vida de Jorge González

This immersive podcast combined rare recordings, personal interviews, and original music, to tell the story of Chilean music icon Jorge González. It topped Spotify charts and surpassed 700,000 streams in its first month.