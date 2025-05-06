Nat Geo's Tucci in Italy takes audiences on a journey through food, culture and history

Stanley Tucci embarks on an unforgettable culinary voyage across five regions – Tuscany, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzo, and Lazio showcasing their diverse flavours and rich traditions. From SALT Productions and BBC Studios, Tucci in Italy, premieres on 21 May on National Geographic. Also available to stream on Disney+ in South Africa.

This May, National Geographic invites audiences to take a mouthwatering adventure with acclaimed Academy Award® Nominee, Emmy®- and Golden Globe®-winning actor Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy in Tucci in Italy.

From Tucci’s SALT Productions, alongside BBC Studios’ Specialist Factual Productions, the five-part series follows Tucci on a visually stunning and deeply personal exploration of the country’s breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and the complex connections with its food that have shaped each region’s distinct culture and, of course, their iconic pasta. Tucci in Italy premieres Wednesdays at 8.30pm (CAT) from 21 May 2025 on National Geographic (DStv 181, Startimes 220) and will also be available to stream on Disney+ in South Africa.

Watch the trailer here:



More than just a travelogue, the series is a rich, narrative-driven exploration that delves deep into the heart of Italy’s culinary traditions. In Tucci in Italy, Tucci meets with locals, chefs, fellow foodies, fishermen, artisans and even cowboys to unearth hidden gems and untold stories, resulting in a curated journey across the full series. With National Geographic’s signature immersive storytelling, the series offers a fresh perspective on both well-loved and undiscovered corners of Italy, blending stunning cinematography with Stanley’s signature wit and charm.

Tucci said: “Italy is a feast for the senses, and Tucci in Italy is an invitation to the table. It’s about more than just the food; it’s about the people, the history, and the passion that makes Italy so special. I hope you’ll join me on this new adventure. I believe that eating well is inspiring, and I hope to inspire viewers to embrace the beauty and richness of Italian culture.”

Across five unforgettable episodes, Tucci indulges in a lavish Sienese feast in Tuscany, uncovers futuristic farm-to-table delicacies in Lombardy, and rediscovers the rustic soul of Lazio through its timeless culinary rituals. And for the first time, he visits the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige, where he samples pine needle pesto in the Alpine wonderland and experiences Abruzzo’s wild seafood traditions atop a trabocco, a centuries-old wooden fishing platform. Along the way, Tucci immerses himself in the stories, passion, and traditions that have shaped Italy’s most iconic dishes. This is Italy, as you’ve never seen it before – an intoxicating blend of flavours, history and heartfelt storytelling.

Episodes include the following:

Tuscany

Stanley revels in the artistry of the food in this picturesque region. The spirit of culinary creativity is alive in the birthplace of the Renaissance. In Florence, where he spent a memorable year of his youth, he samples a famous, and unexpected, breakfast dish. He heads out on the ranch with traditional Tuscan cowboys and experiences a grand outdoor feast in Siena at the world-famous Palio.

Lombardy

Stanley exposes the pioneering spirit of Italy’s industrial heartland, where the cuisine and ingredients are defiantly forward-thinking. He samples a futuristic menu made possible by a space-age farm, taste-tests new dishes at the country’s famed service stations and discovers one of the world’s most expensive ingredients being grown in the shadow of a steel factory.

Trentino-Alto Adige

Stanley delves into the complex identity of Italy’s northernmost region, where many speak German as well as Italian. He samples an unexpectedly delicious hay soup, skis down a mountain to experience Dirndl Day, eats slope-side polenta, and fly-fishes in a glacial river. Along the way, he uncovers a history of border conflict, which has left its mark on the people and their food.

Abruzzo

Stanley discovers unexpected delights in this wildest of regions, one he’s never visited before. He explores how the rugged terrain impacts its food and culture. High up in sheep country, he cooks mutton on a traditional barbecue, savors a Sunday lunch with an unexpected French influence, and reveals the surprising – and deliciously sweet – origins of confetti.

Lazio

Stanley ventures beyond Rome to Lazio’s less visited countryside to understand the relationship between the ancient metropolis and rural heartland. He samples a Roman pizza, porchetta from Ariccia, a rustic fish soup, and a springtime lamb – dishes that share a culinary soul with beautiful ingredients allowed to speak for themselves.

Tucci in Italy is produced by SALT Productions and BBC Studios. For SALT Productions, Stanley Tucci and Lottie Birmingham are executive producers. For BBC Studios, Amanda Lyon is executive producer, Ben Jessop is co-executive producer, and Alan Holland is head of Specialist Factual Productions. For National Geographic, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Global Development, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

