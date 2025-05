Clockwork has been named one of Africa’s top 10 best agencies by PRovoke Media, a list that reflects the increasing depth and specialisation of firms across the continent, with winners from several major markets and disciplines. This recognition places Clockwork among the most effective and forward-thinking agencies on the continent.

The agency also earned a finalist spot for the platinum Sabre award for Best in Show, placing one of its campaigns among Africa’s top six, and secured two key category wins at the 2025 Africa Sabre Awards:

Winner – Corporate Social Responsibility: ADASA – A Moment to Forget



Winner – Integrated Marketing: Disney+ – The Bear Joburg Experience

“We’re intentional about the work we put into the world – it has to move people, shift perception, and deliver results,” says Tom Manners, CEO of Clockwork. “Being named one of Africa’s Top 10 agencies, shortlisted for Best in Show, and winning across major categories reflects the kind of work we believe in: brave, effective, and culturally relevant. That’s the standard we set – and keep raising.”

The 2025 Africa Sabre Awards take place on 12 June in Mombasa, Kenya.