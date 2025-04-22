Marketing & Media Advertising
    Clockwork named Old Mutual specialist lead creative agency

    Clockwork has been named the through-the-line (TTL) agency of record for Old Mutual’s specialist portfolio, following a competitive pitch.
    Issued by Clockwork
    22 Apr 2025
    22 Apr 2025
    Clockwork named Old Mutual specialist lead creative agency

    “Our role covers creative and strategy – from digital-first campaigns to full-scale production and activations – across Old Mutual’s specialist portfolio of brands,” says Tom Manners, CEO of Clockwork. “That includes Wealth, Insure, Corporate, Investment Group and Alternative Investments.”

    The appointment reflects the depth of Clockwork’s integrated approach, blending brand, PR and creative strategy to deliver results.

    Old Mutual, with over 180 years of experience in building financial resilience, continues to play a pivotal role in growing the prosperity of its customers, communities and partners. The brand is focused on diversifying products, income streams and channels, while expanding its presence in under-indexed insurance classes and across the broader insurance value chain.

    “We’re proud to partner with a brand of this calibre,” continues Manners. “Old Mutual’s heritage, scale and expertise make them a powerful storytelling client. We’re looking forward to diving into the kind of work that challenges thinking and sparks real conversations.”

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
