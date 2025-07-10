Subscribe & Follow
Clockwork has 23 finalists across 5 clients at the 2025 Bookmark Awards
With 23 finalist spots across these campaigns, Clockwork ranks among the top seven most shortlisted agencies overall and stands out as one of the top five independent agencies in this year’s awards.
The finalists were selected by a panel of more than 100 esteemed judges from South Africa’s leading creative, media, publishing, and brand organisations, with the Bookmark Awards celebrating digital marketing work that delivers measurable impact, recognising innovation, creativity, and effectiveness while setting the industry benchmark.
Clockwork was shortlisted for:
- Crocs – Croctober 2024: Influencer Marketing & Social Media Campaigns
- JAECOO – How We Hijacked Cars on YouTube: Craft: Digital Media, Break Through on a Budget, Best Use of Data, Digital Campaign Strategy, Channel Innovation, Use of Programmatic Media, Innovative Use of Media Planning, Social Paid Advertising, Content Marketing Strategy, Social Media Innovation
- Byron Thomas Properties – Homes Need Pets: Break Through on a Budget, Digital Campaign Strategy, Channel Innovation, Innovative Use of Media Planning, Content Marketing Strategy, Native Advertising
- Disney+ – The Bear Joburg Experience: Live Event Content, Digital Installations & Activations
- ADASA – Did I Hear That & On Repeat: Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming (Did I Hear That?), Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming (On Repeat), Craft: Marketing Copywriting (Did I Hear That?).
“Being recognised across such diverse categories signals that our creative thinking and strategic craft are resonating where it counts, in results,” says Jacques Shalom, chief creative officer at Clockwork. “It’s encouraging to see our team’s passion reflected in this shortlist, especially as we compete alongside the country’s best.”
Winners will be announced at the 2025 Bookmark Awards on 14 August at The Galleria in Johannesburg.
