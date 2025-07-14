Marketing & Media Advertising
    A Moment to Forget named one of the world’s top 40 campaigns at Global Sabre Awards 2025

    Clockwork has earned global acclaim, with its campaign A Moment To Forget for Adasa named one of the world’s top 40 best public relations and communications campaigns at the Global Sabre Awards 2025.
    Issued by Clockwork
    14 Jul 2025
    14 Jul 2025
    A Moment to Forget named one of the world's top 40 campaigns at Global Sabre Awards 2025

    The campaign, which secured Winner of Corporate Social Responsibility at the 2025 Africa Sabre Awards earlier this year, has now been spotlighted on the international stage. Chosen from over 4,000 entries submitted to regional Sabre competitions worldwide, A Moment To Forget stood out for its powerful creative idea and purpose-driven storytelling.

    Developed in partnership with Jacaranda FM, the campaign brought the daily reality of Alzheimer’s and dementia to life by creating moments of self-doubt for listeners, helping them briefly experience the confusion and disorientation faced by those living with these conditions.

    “This distinction places our work in the company of the most effective and innovative campaigns from around the globe,” says Jacques Shalom, chief creative officer at Clockwork. “It’s a testament to bold ideas and the collaborative partnership we share with Adasa.”

    Clockwork previously ranked ninth among the top 40 best campaigns at the 2024 Global Sabre Awards for its work on Drunk Drivers Stay For Free with Aware.org. Selected from over 5,500 entries across more than 60 countries, the campaign was recognised for its creativity, relevance and social impact.

    The Global Sabre Awards dinner will take place in Chicago on 3 November, where trophies will be presented for this year's top campaigns.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
