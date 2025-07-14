Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Quality Assurance JHB - Northern Suburbs
- Post Office Operations Clerk JHB - Northern Suburbs
- Content Creator Cape Town
- Project Assistant Bedfordview
- Customer Service Representative Johannesburg
- Card Operations Consultant Johannesburg
- Specialist Events Coordinator Western Cape
- Social Media Manager Western Cape
- Marketing Assistant Johannesburg
- Account Manager Durban North
A Moment to Forget named one of the world’s top 40 campaigns at Global Sabre Awards 2025
The campaign, which secured Winner of Corporate Social Responsibility at the 2025 Africa Sabre Awards earlier this year, has now been spotlighted on the international stage. Chosen from over 4,000 entries submitted to regional Sabre competitions worldwide, A Moment To Forget stood out for its powerful creative idea and purpose-driven storytelling.
Developed in partnership with Jacaranda FM, the campaign brought the daily reality of Alzheimer’s and dementia to life by creating moments of self-doubt for listeners, helping them briefly experience the confusion and disorientation faced by those living with these conditions.
“This distinction places our work in the company of the most effective and innovative campaigns from around the globe,” says Jacques Shalom, chief creative officer at Clockwork. “It’s a testament to bold ideas and the collaborative partnership we share with Adasa.”
Clockwork previously ranked ninth among the top 40 best campaigns at the 2024 Global Sabre Awards for its work on Drunk Drivers Stay For Free with Aware.org. Selected from over 5,500 entries across more than 60 countries, the campaign was recognised for its creativity, relevance and social impact.
The Global Sabre Awards dinner will take place in Chicago on 3 November, where trophies will be presented for this year's top campaigns.
- A Moment to Forget named one of the world’s top 40 campaigns at Global Sabre Awards 202514 Jul 10:43
- Clockwork has 23 finalists across 5 clients at the 2025 Bookmark Awards10 Jul 10:32
- Clockwork listed among Africa’s top 10 agencies with Best in Show finalist spot and 2 Sabre awards22 May 09:16
- Clockwork shortlisted across 6 categories at the Sabre Awards Africa 202524 Apr 10:28
- Clockwork named Old Mutual specialist lead creative agency22 Apr 12:25
Related
Clockwork has 23 finalists across 5 clients at the 2025 Bookmark Awards 10 Jul 2025 #Cannes2025: Saving the best for last: SA bags a Gold Lion 22 Jun 2025 Clockwork listed among Africa’s top 10 agencies with Best in Show finalist spot and 2 Sabre awards 22 May 2025 Provoke Media names Africa's 10 best agencies and leading campaigns 20 May 2025 #Bookmarks2025 Awards Learner Jury: More than just a seat at the table 14 May 2025 Clockwork shortlisted across 6 categories at the Sabre Awards Africa 2025 24 Apr 2025