The world's largest independent arbiter of branding is back in South Africa! Superbrands South Africa today announced its official relaunch and the upcoming release of its highly anticipated fifth publication. This milestone signifies its renewed dedication to identifying, recognising, and celebrating the nation's most outstanding brands.

Superbrands is globally renowned for its rigorous and independent evaluation process, which identifies brands that have achieved exceptional recognition and demonstrated consistent excellence in their respective industries. With a presence in over 90 countries, Superbrands status is a prestigious accolade that strengthens a brand's market position, enhances its prestige, and distinguishes it from competitors.

"We're thrilled to relaunch Superbrands South Africa and embark on our fifth publication, highlighting the incredible strength and innovation within the South African brand landscape," said Clare Nico, sales director of Superbrands South Africa. "In a dynamic and competitive market, it's more critical than ever to acknowledge the brands that consistently deliver quality, build trust, and resonate deeply with consumers. We look forward to showcasing the brands that are truly making an impact."

The fifth edition of the Superbrands South Africa publication will feature an exclusive collection of leading brands that have successfully met the stringent criteria set by the independent Superbrands council. These brands will benefit from enhanced visibility, heightened credibility, and the unique opportunity to tell their brand story to a wide audience of consumers and industry peers.

Brands interested in being considered for inclusion in the fifth Superbrands South Africa publication are invited to contact Jade Krynauw, brand liaison, at moc.sdnarbrepus@wuanyrk.edaj to learn more about the selection process.



