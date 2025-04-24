Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    Clockwork shortlisted across 6 categories at the Sabre Awards Africa 2025

    Clockwork has secured finalist positions across six unique campaigns and clients at the prestigious 2025 Sabre Awards Africa – a recognition of the agency’s bold creativity, strategic depth, and forward-thinking approach to integrated public relations and digital marketing.
    Issued by Clockwork
    24 Apr 2025
    24 Apr 2025
    Clockwork shortlisted across 6 categories at the Sabre Awards Africa 2025

    This year, the Sabre Awards Africa received over 500 entries, with just over 120 campaigns making the shortlist.

    “At Clockwork, we’re unapologetic about our approach. We aim to create work that influences and shapes the world around us,” says Sergio Santos-van Vuuren, managing director for Reputation and Influence. “Over the past year, we’ve delivered bold, results-driven campaigns, and we’re excited for what’s next.”

    Clockwork’s shortlisted campaigns and categories:

    • A Moment to Forget – ADASA

      • Category: Corporate Social Responsibility

    • Disney+ The Bear Joburg Experience – Disney+

      • Category: Integrated Marketing

    • Croctober 2024 – Crocs

      • Category: Integrated Marketing

    • BMW Art Car Retrospective – BMW Group South Africa

      • Category: Media Relations

    • Axis Intersec Dubai 2024 – Axis Communications

      • Category: Technology

    • Join The Upside – Redefine Properties

      • Category: Financial Communications

    Each campaign reflects Clockwork’s ability to pair storytelling with strategy, challenging the status quo while connecting with audiences in unexpected ways. From immersive pop-up experiences to hard-hitting radio, the work stretches across platforms, formats, and objectives – but always anchored in insight and creativity.

    “Great work doesn’t happen in isolation,” adds Santos-van Vuuren. “These nominations are a reflection of the clients who trust us, and the passionate teams who make brave ideas real.”

    The 2025 Sabre Awards Africa ceremony will be held on 12 June in Mombasa, Kenya, where the winners will be announced.

    Disney, BMW Group, SABRE Awards, Axis Communications, Clockwork, Sergio Santos-van Vuuren
    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
