Clockwork shortlisted across 6 categories at the Sabre Awards Africa 2025

Clockwork has secured finalist positions across six unique campaigns and clients at the prestigious 2025 Sabre Awards Africa – a recognition of the agency’s bold creativity, strategic depth, and forward-thinking approach to integrated public relations and digital marketing.

This year, the Sabre Awards Africa received over 500 entries, with just over 120 campaigns making the shortlist.

“At Clockwork, we’re unapologetic about our approach. We aim to create work that influences and shapes the world around us,” says Sergio Santos-van Vuuren, managing director for Reputation and Influence. “Over the past year, we’ve delivered bold, results-driven campaigns, and we’re excited for what’s next.”

Clockwork’s shortlisted campaigns and categories:

A Moment to Forget – ADASA Category: Corporate Social Responsibility

Disney+ The Bear Joburg Experience – Disney+ Category: Integrated Marketing

Croctober 2024 – Crocs Category: Integrated Marketing

BMW Art Car Retrospective – BMW Group South Africa Category: Media Relations

Axis Intersec Dubai 2024 – Axis Communications Category: Technology

Join The Upside – Redefine PropertiesCategory: Financial Communications

Each campaign reflects Clockwork’s ability to pair storytelling with strategy, challenging the status quo while connecting with audiences in unexpected ways. From immersive pop-up experiences to hard-hitting radio, the work stretches across platforms, formats, and objectives – but always anchored in insight and creativity.

“Great work doesn’t happen in isolation,” adds Santos-van Vuuren. “These nominations are a reflection of the clients who trust us, and the passionate teams who make brave ideas real.”

The 2025 Sabre Awards Africa ceremony will be held on 12 June in Mombasa, Kenya, where the winners will be announced.



