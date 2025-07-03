Cosy up with Disney Channel these winter holidays

New movies, shows and episodes await viewers this July.

Kids and their parents and caregivers are invited to snuggle up these winter school holidays with a feast of warming entertainment from Disney Channel (DStv Channel 303). Expect special stunts, new shows and brand new episodes from the greatest and latest live action and animated programming!

Movie Mayhem

Friday afternoons are all about Disney movies on Disney Channel. Settle in with your snacks every Friday at 5pm, kicking off on 4 July with the underwater classic Finding Nemo. In the animated classic from Disney and Pixar, a young clownfish, Nemo, Is captured and taken to a dentist's office aquarium. It's up to Marlin, his father, and Dory, a friendly but forgetful regal blue tang fish, to make the epic journey to bring Nemo home from Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Continuing the undersea adventure is Finding Dory on 11 July – where when Dory suddenly remembers she has a family who may be looking for her, she, Nemo and Marlin set off on a life-changing adventure to find them. It may be cold outside, but The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse is sure to warm your heart – Mickey Mouse and his friends recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular.

What’s new?

Comedy series Primos returns this month with new episodes from Tuesday, 1 July at 2.25pm, while South African-created Kiff season two returns with new episodes starting from Saturday, 5 July at 11.55am. You can also find a Kiff special, Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light, where Kiff and her friends go on an adventure to destroy a ring light of immense power. This special airs on 5 July at 10.15am. Also on 1 July, we see the premiere of Big Hero 6 season one at 4.30pm from Mondays to Fridays.

Local series Klik Klub season three premieres new episodes from Friday, 4 July at 4.50pm with special guest Olympic gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz, and everyone’s favourite action heroes Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir are back with new season six episodes from Monday, 7 July at 3.40pm. When Adrien gets nervous about meeting his grandparents, Marinette gatecrashes the lunch to support him, unaware that she will find herself in the middle of a family war over Adrien's future, regardless of the cost!

The return of a classic Disney Channel show Mighty Med takes centre stage from Monday, 7 July at 5pm and sees two comic book aficionados landing jobs in a superhero hospital, however, their earnest efforts lead to a series of hilarious misunderstandings.

Sit back, snuggle up and enjoy a feast of heart-warming entertainment full of adventure, laughs and excitement this winter season, only on Disney Channel.



