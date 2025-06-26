National Geographic’s SharkFest returns with more shark-infested programming

National Geographic Wild’s gill-ty pleasure, SharkFest, returns for its wildest season yet this July! With over 25 hours of jaw-dropping programming, this year’s lineup dives deeper than ever into the science, power and beauty of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator with premiere programming on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, StarTimes 221) on Wednesdays and Sundays from 2 July 2026 at 6pm (CAT).

Bertie Gregory

Making a splash at the top of this year’s lineup is the brand-new special Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, which follows the Emmy- and BAFTA-winning cinematographer and National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory (@BertieGregory) on a high-stakes, cage-free mission to film great white sharks off the coast of South Africa on Sunday 13 July at 6pm.

The SharkFest programming continues with the thrilling original Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, the only authorised documentary celebrating the blockbuster that redefined Hollywood and launched a cultural fascination with sharks on Saturday 26 July at 6pm. Featuring exclusive interviews with Steven Spielberg, rare archival footage, and reflections from Hollywood’s top filmmakers, Peter Benchley’s family, shark scientists, and conservationists, the documentary revisits the film’s legacy and explores how it shifted public perception from fear to awe.

This year’s SharkFest features leading marine scientists and experts, offering critical insights into shark behaviour and how we can coexist with these extraordinary creatures. From myth-busting science to cinematic underwater adventure, SharkFest is a global deep dive into the awe-inspiring world of sharks.

From California shores to the seas down under in Australia, SharkFest will take viewers on an epic ocean adventure across the globe with the following:

Investigation Shark Attack

Premieres on Wednesdays at 6pm (from 2 to 30 July)

Delivering an in-depth look inside the mind of these apex predators, the six-part series explores shark behaviour from their unique perspective. An intense forensic investigation at the innovative Shark Headquarters by a panel of scientists analyses key theories and ultimately dissects each encounter to determine what leads sharks to strike.

Sharks of the North

Premieres Sunday 6 July at 6pm

Sightings of great white sharks have been on the rise on Canada’s Atlantic coast. Alanna Canaran, a passionate science educator and dive instructor, embarks on a mission to unravel the enigmas surrounding these magnificent creatures and is determined to dispel fear of sharks in Nova Scotians. As the journey unfolds, Canaran and her team dive into the history of human-shark relationships along the coast. Facing numerous challenges, including elusive sharks and treacherous weather conditions, the team perseveres. With sheer determination and a stroke of luck, they gather invaluable knowledge of these magnificent creatures, contributing to a better understanding of white sharks in Canada.

When Sharks Attack

Premieres Sundays at 6.45pm (compilation from 6 to 20 July)

This series investigates mysterious shark attacks that occur along coastal waters around the world. Each episode focuses on a specific location where a sudden spike in shark-related incidents has taken place, often leaving communities shocked and searching for answers. Marine biologists, shark experts, and local witnesses weigh in as the series explores environmental factors, changes in shark behaviour, human activity, and other possible causes behind the increased encounters. Combining dramatic reconstructions, scientific analysis, and real-life footage, When Sharks Attack aims to uncover the truth behind these rare but terrifying events and better understand the complex relationship between humans and sharks.

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Premieres on Sunday 13 July at 6pm

Bertie heads to South Africa for his most audacious mission yet. The wild waters here are a hotspot for one of the ocean’s most famous and feared predators, the great white shark. Diving in the shallows without a cage, Bertie will attempt to film these huge sharks. By entering their domain, he discovers the challenges they face on our rapidly changing planet.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Premieres on Saturday 26 July at 6pm

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is the authorised documentary celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Alongside Steven Spielberg, Jaws @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Featuring rare archival footage and interviews with acclaimed Hollywood directors, top shark scientists, and conservationists, the documentary uncovers the behind-the-scenes chaos and how the film launched the summer blockbuster, inspired a new wave of filmmakers, and paved the way for shark conservation that continues today.

Cannibal Sharks: Shark vs Shark 2

Premieres on Sunday 27 July at 6pm

Cannibal Sharks is a gripping documentary that brings together two of the world’s leading shark experts to investigate the growing evidence that sharks frequently attack and eat their own kind. With dramatic footage and scientific insights, the film explores a series of chilling encounters, from a fisherman in Australia who discovers severed shark heads, to scenes in the Bahamas where lemon sharks stalk one another among the mangroves.

In Florida, drone and underwater footage captures hammerhead sharks engaging in violent predation, while inside the womb of a sand tiger shark, unborn pups are shown turning on their siblings. Through expert analysis and rare visuals, Cannibal Sharks reveals the darker, often overlooked side of shark behaviour, offering a fascinating look at the complex and brutal dynamics among these apex predators.



