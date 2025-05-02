Say “May the 4th be with you” out loud and you’ll hear the pun that Star Wars fans worldwide have turned into a rallying cry to proclaim their love of the saga.

This Sunday - 4 May - is the day to say “May the Force be with you” to all and celebrate the beloved Star Wars story that binds our galaxy together. From dressing up as their favourite characters, reliving the classic film moments by holding Star Wars movie marathons, holding Star Wars-themed parties (complete with blue milk and Death Star Popcorn Balls, Wookie Cookies and more) – the only limit is a fans imagination that stretches a galaxy (far, far away)!

To celebrate with fans, Disney has prepared an out-of-this-world array of special programming and exciting retail products that offer the perfect way to celebrate the Star Wars universe – there is something for everyone.

This is the way... To binge it all on Disney+

Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed, “certified fresh” “Andor” Season 2, is now streaming with the first three episodes, exclusively on Disney+. This final season is unfolding over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each, with a new chapter debuting each week over the course of the series.

Lucasfilm Animation’s “Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld,” an all-new anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni, will premiere on 4 May exclusively on Disney+. Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this 6-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Also available is the full catalogue of films from the Star Wars saga, original series from Ahsoka and The Mandalorian to animated offerings like The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch and much more.

Hyperspace jump into special programming

Watch Star Wars animation on both Disney Channel (DStv channel 303) and Disney Junior (DStv channel 309) this coming weekend.

On Saturday, 3 May and Sunday, 4 May catch a marathon of season 2 episodes of “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” from 17:00 CAT – 20:00 CAT On Disney Junior. Set 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Disney Channel will screen “Lego® Star Wars: Summer Vacation” on Friday, 2 May at 17:00 CAT. Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits -- Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.

On Saturday, 3 May and Sunday, 4 May Disney Channel has a special marathon of Star Wars-themed episodes from “Big City Greens”, “The Owl House”, “Ducktales”, “Hamster & Gretel” and “Phineas & Ferb”, all from 11:55 CAT – 13:35 CAT.

Power the Force with exclusive product

Retailers nationwide will stock the latest and greatest collectibles, accessories and toys from the Star Wars Power the Force celebration.

The Star Wars Lego® range is the perfect imagination-builder for both adults and kids alike. Some of the highlights are Lego® AT-TE™ WALKER, Lego® GROGU™ WITH HOVER PRAM, R2-D2™, Lego® Star Wars Sign​, Lego® C3PO​ and Lego® DROIDEKA™​

Hasbro has an extensive toy range from their value range lightsabers, masks and role-play and their Titan and Olympys figures to their animatronic Grogu. There are also Imaginext R2D2 figures, the Darth Vader bot and the XXL Stormtrooper that will keep kids occupied for hours.

Also, be on the look-out for the Star Wars photo opportunity inside the Toys R Us stand at Comic Con Cape Town – talking place at Cape Town International Convention Centre from 1-4 May.

So much more to come

The galaxy is getting bigger than ever after Star Wars Celebration 2025 came to a close in Tokyo two weeks ago. Three days of nonstop excitement saw Lucasfilm’s impressive slate being unveiled, including major theatrical titles and live action and animated series and specials on Disney+. The weekend featured numerous big announcements, surprise celebrity appearances, and exclusive details and first looks at Lucasfilm’s landmark productions, all of which will continue to deliver unparalleled adventure and entertainment that is truly out of this world. For more: https://www.starwars.com/news/star-wars-celebration-2025-roundup



