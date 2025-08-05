South Africa
    Disney Princess Let’s Party launches this August

    Disney princesses have inspired girls and fans of all ages to discover, dream and believe through characters who go on epic, fun adventures where they realise their true potential. The heroines and their beloved stories have created shared moments between generations and this August, the fun continues with Disney Princess Let’s Party.
    Issued by The Walt Disney Company Africa
    5 Aug 2025
    5 Aug 2025
    Disney Princess Let&#x2019;s Party launches this August

    Disney Princess Let’s Party invites families and fans to create their own magical world and adventures by holding their own magical princess party inspired by the Disney princesses – from Cinderella to Jasmine, Belle to Ariel, Mulan and Tiana, there is a story and adventure waiting for all to be shared and celebrated.

    The Disney Princess Ultimate Party Digital Hub is now live at www.disney.co.za/Disney-Princess-Party, featuring party inspiration including downloadable activity books, recipes, craft tutorials and more – all on hand for families to use to help spark their imagination.

    The week of 24 to 31 August will mark Disney Princess Week and to celebrate, for the month of August, grown up party goers and throwers will be encouraged to share their Disney Princess parties on social media using the hashtag #DisneyPrincessZA, tagging @DisneyinAfrica on Facebook and @DisneyAfrica on Instagram, to stand a chance of winning an exclusive Disney Princess hamper worth over R5000.00*.

    Comments Christine Service, general manager of DTC & Networks and country manager sub-Saharan Africa of The Walt Disney Company Africa: “Disney continues to entertain the world with beloved stories and characters and the Disney princesses create opportunities for shared connections across generations. We hope that fans and families will enjoy throwing their own Disney Princess-inspired celebrations this August, embracing the messages of uniqueness and positivity with a dose of imaginative play, adventure and fun.”

    A vast selection of Disney Princess toys, games, fashion and accessories will be available at leading retailers across South Africa, including Disneystore.eu this August too, offering something for Disney Princess fans of all ages. Mattel has products for hours of play, including Disney Princess Spin and Reveal Fashion Dolls (with 11 surprises), the Disney Princess 2-in-1 Stories Fashion Dolls inspired by favourite moments, Disney Princess Castle Pet Palace Playset and the magnificent Magical Adventures Castle – the ultimate Disney Princess doll house.

    LEGO® brings the Disney Princess Castle & Royal Pets Toy Building Playset, Disney Moana’s hilarious side-kick Hei-Hei set and Disney Cinderella’s Castle, complete with horse carriage. Enchanted playtime awaits!

    The celebrations continue with Disney+, the home of all Disney Princess animated feature adventures: Moana 2 (2024), Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Moana (2016), Brave (2012), Tangled (2010), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Mulan (1998), Pocahontas (1995), Aladdin (1992), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Little Mermaid (1989), Sleeping Beauty (1959), Cinderella (1950) and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

    Not to mention the live action reimaginings and retellings of these stories (Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015), Beauty and the Beast (2017), Mulan (2020)) as well as hours of animated series, shorts and specials including Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World, LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, and much more.

    Disney Channel (DStv 303) and Disney Junior (DStv 309) will be celebrating Disney Princess Week too, with the premiere of Disney’s Moana on Friday 29 August at (17:00 CAT on Disney Channel) and new episodes of much-loved Disney Junior Ariel (weekdays on Disney Junior). As a special treat also on Disney Junior, Sofia the First will air with episodes featuring the Disney princesses themselves inspiring Sofia in her journey to be a better leader and friend.

    There are a number of ways to celebrate and create your own magical world, with Disney Princess Let’s Party this August.

    *Ts and Cs apply.

    The Walt Disney Company Africa
    The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region.
