Disney's The Lion King turns 30

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of The Lion King and, to mark his special milestone, The Walt Disney Company Africa will be celebrating the film’s continuing legacy in South Africa through unique and exciting launches, collaborations and more, in the lead up to the highly anticipated 20 December 2024 release of Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas.

In 1994, South Africans were introduced to The Lion King, Disney’s epic cinema animated adventure in both English and Zulu.

The story follows Simba, a feisty lion cub who “just can’t wait to be king.” Led astray by his ambitious Uncle Scar, Simba adopts a carefree lifestyle with his hilarious companions, Timon and Pumbaa, and forgets his regal responsibilities. But destiny calls and he has to decide when the time is right to return to the Pride Lands and reclaim his place in the “Circle Of Life.”

The Lion King remains the highest-attended animated film of all time in South Africa.

Since then, The Lion King has continued to enthral audiences in South Africa and across the globe. In 1997, The Lion King musical premiered on Broadway and has become one of the most successful musicals of all time.

Directed by Julie Taymor and featuring a roster of South African performers, the production visited South Africa in 2007 and became an instant hit with theatre-goes, holding the record for the longest-running stage play in South Africa at that time.

Two further animated features were released – The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride (2001) and The Lion King 1½ (2004) – and, in 2017, kids and families welcomed the animated series The Lion Guard, airing on Disney Junior in English and on SABC 1 in Zulu.

In 2019, pioneering filmmaking techniques brought The Lion King to the big screen in a whole new way, led by director Jon Favreau and featuring Dr John Kani as Rafiki.

Following its release in July, the cinematic adventure went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time at the South African box office, a record it still holds today.

"Celebrating our own 30th anniversary this year, we are delighted to join in the festivities commemorating 30 years since The Lion King first graced the cinemas," says Kholofelo Magagane, MTN SA’s acting general manager for marketing.

"This iconic film has brought joy and entertainment to an entire generation and now to their children as well. Partnering with Disney for this milestone is a perfect extension of our collaboration which has helped us transform access to entertainment to deliver world-class streaming from the incredible storytellers and creators at Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic to MTN subscribers on SA’s best network.".

Comments Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa: “For 30 years, South African’s have contributed to the ongoing legacy of The Lion King, through the talent featured in front and behind the screens, scenes and stages. We are excited to be marking this milestone by acknowledging that contribution as well as further celebrating the creativity, storytelling excellence and emotional connection South African’s have to this beloved story through exciting and engaging local activities.”

