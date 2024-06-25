Industries

    Elections 2024

    2024 Luxury Brand Finance Rankings: Porsche leads with 17% value surge; sustainability trends rise

    25 Jun 2024
    Porsche, with its brand value increasing by 17% to $43.1bn, has maintained its status as the world's most valuable Luxury & Premium brand for the seventh consecutive year, according to recent data from Brand Finance.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Challenging economy

    French apparel giants Louis Vuitton (brand value up 23% to $32.2bn) and Chanel (brand value up 35% to $26.1bn) retain second and third positions in the 2024 ranking.

    The rising cost of living and economic instability have reduced spending for many, yet affluent consumers have sustained their purchasing power in challenging economic conditions, translating into continued sales growth for the world’s most valuable luxury brands.

    Rolex has become the strongest Luxury & Premium brand in 2024, earning a brand strength index (BSI) score of 90.1/100 and an equivalent AAA+ rating, followed by Ferrari, earning a BSI of 90.0/100 and an AAA+ rating.

    Chanel jumps up a considerable 16 ranks to third position for brand strength, scoring 88.9./100.

    Notably, these brands command exceptional scores in Brand Finance's familiarity and reputation metrics, highlighting their globally renowned statuses and positive consumer perceptions.

    Leveraging their iconic legacies and unique heritages, these brands are further enhancing global familiarity through initiatives ranging from celebrity partnerships to product innovations, and digital experiences.

    Annie Brown, valuation director at Brand Finance UK, commented, “Strong brands are built on more than just sales. This year’s leading luxury brands are remarkable for their unique ability to preserve and enhance brand strength, even in times of economic uncertainty. Traditional players are now finding new and innovative ways to deliver premium experiences that resonate with the modern luxury consumer while staying true to their distinctive heritage and iconic legacies. This balance between embracing transformation while preserving a tradition is fundamental to their enduring brand power.”

    This year’s research also indicates a more influential role for sustainability in driving choice within the Luxury & Premium market segments of Auto, Apparel, and Cosmetics. In these segments, sustainability driver scores are over 1.5 times higher than for the sector overall.

    Luxury Auto has the highest driver score across all industries the research covers, at 23.8%. Luxury Apparel (12.2%) and Luxury Cosmetics (11.4%) also have significant driver scores.

    Sustainability

    Why would sustainability have a more influential role in luxury segments? There may be multiple effects at play.

    Robert Haigh, strategy and sustainability director at Brand Finance, commented, “A brand’s sustainability commitments can imply a slight cost increase that necessitates more premium positioning. Premium-segment consumers also have less price sensitivity, enabling them to seek improvements on other attributes, including sustainability. Lastly, at the premium end of many markets, brands become more than just a guarantee of attributes to the consumer—their products also signal the purchaser’s status, taste, identity, or ethics to others.”   

    In Luxury Apparel, Louis Vuitton has the highest Sustainability Perceptions Value, at $3.8bn, followed by Chanel and Hermès. Luxury Auto sees Porsche ($10.5bn) in the top spot, ahead of Ferrari and Lamborghini.

    The highest Sustainability Perceptions Value in Luxury Cosmetics belongs to Guerlain ($732m), followed by Lancôme and Estée Lauder.

