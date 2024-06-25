Money Show host Bruce Whitfield to leave Primedia

After over two decades of dedicated service, Bruce Whitfield is leaving Primedia Broadcasting to embark on a bold new professional adventure.

“I have loved every moment on The Money Show and am honoured to have been part of listeners' lives for more than two decades. The time has come however to focus on some exciting new projects which require a more specific focus,” said Whitfield.

Bruce Whitfield first joined Primedia Broadcasting in the mid-1990s as an Eyewitness News reporter. After honing his skills as an editor in London and Johannesburg, he rejoined Primedia in 2003 to present a financial slot on the Afternoon Drive Show. This evolved into Money Show, broadcast on 702 and Cape Talk on weekday evenings from 6pm to 8pm.

Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting, expressed gratitude for Whitfield’s contributions stating, “We would like to thank Bruce for his two decades on 702 and Cape Talk. He has dedicated himself to explaining and demystifying the world of business and money and is a consummate communicator of note. Bruce has been not just an important part of our programming line-up, but also a valued and much-loved member of the 702 family. While we are sad to see him go, we believe that he will continue to thrive and grow as he explores and develops new opportunities. We wish him every success.”

Whitfield has already started work on the biography of an ambitious, rapidly globalising South African company in collaboration with GIBS Business Professor Dr Adrian Saville. In addition, he will launch a brand-new podcast series in September 2024, exploring a hitherto underserviced category which will bring new insights to leaders and managers worldwide.

He has also developed a portfolio of brand-new keynotes; “The Age of Ambiguity” which is designed to help leaders make better decisions as they navigate the complexity of a deeply uncertain world, and “How to Thrive at the Edge of Chaos,” which is designed to help teams cut through the clutter of the supercharged news agenda and focus on their strategy without the burden of unnecessary distraction.

Whitfield is a regular contributor to the UK’s Business Leader magazine, and continues to produce The Financial Freedom Pod, together with certified financial planner Warren Ingram, to help listeners achieve financial freedom through a series of easy-to-digest actionable episodes.

“I will always be grateful to Primedia for giving me the opportunity to present The Money Show on Africa’s most influential talk radio stations,” says Whitfield who has conducted about 50, 000 interviews with a mix of business luminaries, global leaders and a fair number of rogues and reprobates over this time.

As the host of The Money Show on 702 and Cape Talk for more than 20 years, it has become the longest running national radio programme in the same time slot with the same host in South African broadcast history.

“I am deeply indebted to the loyal listeners of the show who have always ensured that I stick to my promise of translating often dry and complicated financial and business concepts into everyday language. The time has come for me to focus on challenging new projects which will allow me to do what I love with greater focus and depth. I will never be more than one click away!”

Throughout his illustrious career, Bruce Whitfield has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to financial journalism. He has received numerous awards and accolades, including the prestigious Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year Award. His insightful analysis and engaging storytelling have made him a trusted voice, with a loyal following of listeners and readers.

His final show is scheduled to air on Thursday, 27 June.

The new host of the Money Show will be announced in due course.