Jr. Cinema Club comes to the big screen this September

During the weekends this September, Disney Jr. is bringing fan-favourite characters to the big screen at select cinemas across South Africa. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online, or directly through participating cinema box offices.

In proud association with the Lego Group, Disney Jr. Cinema Club is an interactive cinema experience designed especially for pre-school children and their families, featuring some of the very best content from beloved Disney Jr. series. This exciting show will introduce young children to the magic of the big screen in a way that’s packed with fun, music, and interaction.

Mickey Mouse, everyone’s favourite host, will guide viewers on-screen through the experience, encouraging children to get involved by singing, dancing, clapping, and puzzling along – making this cinema outing anything but quiet and still! Instead, it’s an opportunity for little ones to fully immerse themselves in the magic of Disney.

Children will enjoy episodes of beloved shows, including Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and Bluey, alongside short stories from Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, as well as songs and on-screen games from SuperKitties, Me & Mickey and more! It’s the perfect way for young viewers to see their heroes on the big screen.

Between the episodes, there’s games and songs, with familiar dance moves. It’s an experience designed for kids to laugh, move, and have fun! A special Disney Jr. activity booklet will be included in the ticket price for all kids in attendance to take home and continue the fun.

Christine Service, general manager of Direct to Consumer and Networks and country manager sub-Saharan Africa, Disney EMEA, said: “The Disney Jr. Cinema Club is the perfect way for parents and young children to enjoy our beloved characters, with plenty of weekend fun and laughter guaranteed for all. Bringing families together is at the heart of what we do at Disney and we can’t wait to share this magical and interactive cinematic experience with everyone across South Africa.”

The line-up of exciting content includes: DisneyJr.’s SuperKitties, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Bluey, Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid, Playdate with Winnie the Pooh and Me & Mickey.



