The Walt Disney Company names Rochelle Knock as country head, sub-Saharan Africa

Knock to also lead Disney+ and Networks business in sub-Saharan Africa

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Rochelle Knock has been named vice president, Disney+ & Networks and country head, sub-Saharan Africa and will start at the company in December. Knock joins from Yoco Technologies, most recently as head of customer value management.

Rochelle Knock

As country head, sub-Saharan Africa, Rochelle will represent The Walt Disney Company in sub-Saharan Africa, driving the overall business growth strategy in this territory and fostering collaboration across the team to deliver on growth opportunities. In addition, she will lead the direct-to-consumer business, as well as the family and factual linear networks activity, support and partner with the platform distribution team, and support the development of the business in other areas managed at a regional EMEA level, whilst ensuring that the local organisation consistently aligns with the company’s brand, franchise, and overall business priorities.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Amselem, senior vice president direct-to-consumer and networks and country manager Iberia and sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Rochelle’s appointment to lead the Disney business and team in sub-Saharan Africa is an important milestone in our 60+ years on the continent. Her deep understanding of the industry landscape coupled with her expertise in customer value and product management complements our ambitious plans to drive growth and reach new audiences with our storytelling.”

Rochelle added: “I am honoured to be leading the Disney team in Africa and to collaborate with colleagues across EMEA in delivering long-term growth and impact. It’s an exciting time to be in the media industry and I look forward to building on the strong, dynamic established business to help further deliver Disney’s beloved brands and stories across the continent.”

The Walt Disney Company, through its subsidiary and affiliated companies, has been active in Africa, primarily in South Africa, for more than 60 years. With 60 employees and two offices based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, The Walt Disney Company Africa entertains, informs and inspires millions of consumers in 40 Sub-Saharan countries through the power of unparalleled storytelling. Disney+, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, is currently available in South Africa.

Rochelle has extensive leadership experience across media, telecommunications and digital payment businesses spearheading growth and innovation across some of Africa’s most recognisable and trusted brands.

At Yoco Technologies as head of customer value management, she managed lifecycle engagement, delivering strategies to enhance customer retention and product growth in the pivotal field of digital payments. Previously, Rochelle held senior executive positions at MultiChoice Group, including executive head of product and base management and executive head of customer value management, where she led cross-functional teams across product, consumer marketing, data and analytics, and operations.



