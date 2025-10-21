South Africa
    TBWA tops the Effies Awards SA

    The Effie Awards South Africa have been announced, with TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and its client, City Lodge Hotel Group, winning the Grand Effie 2025.
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and its client City Lodge Hotel Group won the Grand Effie Award 2025 (Image: Bizcommunity, Danette Breitenbach)
    TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and its client City Lodge Hotel Group won the Grand Effie Award 2025 (Image: Bizcommunity, Danette Breitenbach)

    The agency won gold for the SOS - Save Our Stay campaign.

    Three other agencies and their clients also won gold - Ogilvy SA and VW, Accenture Song and Sanlam and Halo with Pineapple.

    The winners were announced at a glittering event at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg last night, Tuesday, 21 October.

    All the winners

    Bronze
    CategoryLead agencyClientBrandTitleContributing companies
    TransportationJoe PublicUber Eats South AfricaUber BlackUber Black: So good you'll find a reasonThey Films, Phd (South Africa)
    Timely OpportunityM+C Saatchi AbelMr DMr DHow Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during electionsRazor PR, Listen Loft
    Timely OpportunityTBWA Hunt LascarisSavanna CiderSavannaTry JanuaryVision HQ, Dentsu Red Star, Urban Striker,
    Sustained Success - Products, ServicesOgilvyMondelez SAMondelez: Cadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateSelfish to Shareable: Cadbury's South African Success StorySTARCOM, starcom south africa, hogarth worldwide cape town, Promidea
    Social Good - Brands / Positive ChangeJoe PublicAmnesty InternationalAmnesty InternationalFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameJuno, Joe Public Engage
    Omni-Channel Shopper Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies99centsShoprite Group of CompaniesCHECKERSLittle Shop Goes XtraRainmaker Media, PHD South Africa, Video Cartel
    Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media EffiesJoe PublicAmnesty InternationalAmnesty InternationalFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameJuno, Joe Public Engage
    Marketing Innovation SolutionsTBWA Hunt Lascaris Savanna CiderSavanna South AfricaSavanna Neat: It’s GivingVision HQ, Dentsu Red Star, Urban Striker
    Marketing DisruptorsOgilvyVolkswagen SAVolkswagen#ShouldaGotAVivo: VW's Masterclass on end-of-product-life-cycle marketing disruption.
    Influencer MarketingOgilvyGates FoundationThe Gates FoundationInfluence With Impact: #ForeverWena’s Culture-Driven Approach to Youth HIV Awareness
    FinanceJoe PublicNedbankNedbankBank Your Time - How Nedbank reframed digital banking by turning time into a currencyThe MediaShop
    Disease Awareness & Education: Non-ProfitOgilvyThe Gates FoundationThe Gates FoundationFROM SHAME TO SELF-LOVE: How #FOREVERWENA Revolutionised HIV Prevention.
    Current EventsM+C Saatchi AbelMr DMr DHow Mr D got South Africa’s vote of approval during electionsRazor PR, Listen Loft
    Beverages - AlcoholOgilvyABInbevCarling Black LabelFrom Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label's 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success.
    Silver
    Sustained Success - Products, ServicesOgilvyABInbevCarling Black LabelFrom Decline to Dominance: Carling Black Label's 8-Year Journey of Purpose-Driven Sustained Success.
    Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, ServicesJoe PublicAmnesty InternationalAmnesty InternationalFaeces Ink: Reigniting Attention Around a National ShameJuno, Joe Public Engage
    Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, ServicesM+C Saatchi Abel (1st lead agency), Razor PR (2nd lead agency)Gun Free South AfricaGun Free South AfricaFiring A Silver Bullet That Turned Apathy into Policy ActionStrangelovepost, Listen Loft
    Media Innovation / Commerce & Shopper EffiesTBWA\Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave Our Stay (SOS)PHD South Africa, OnPoint PR and Lifestyle Management, Instreem
    Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media EffiesOgilvyKFC SAKFCBlock Booked
    Marketing DisruptorsTBWA\Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave Our Stay (SOS)PHD South Africa, OnPoint PR and Lifestyle Management, Instreem
    Automotive - VehiclesOgilvyVolkswagen SAVolkswagen#ShouldaGotaVivo: How VW used competitor drivers to sell their Vivos
    Gold
    Travel & TourismTBWA\Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave Our Stay (SOS)PHD South Africa, OnPoint PR and Lifestyle Management, Instreem
    Social Good - Brands / Positive ChangeOgilvyVolkswagen SAVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night School: Rewriting the Rules of the Road saving lives and building brandBonfire
    FinanceAccenture SongSanlamSanlamSanlam "The F-Show"Incubeta, Kintaro
    Sustained Success - Products, ServicesHaloPineapplePineapple100% Sustained Results: How Being Totes Honest Totes Helped Pineapple Soar
    Grand
    Travel & TourismTBWA\Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave Our Stay (SOS)PHD South Africa, OnPoint PR and Lifestyle Management, Instreem
    advertising awards, Ogilvy, ACA, Sanlam, City Lodge, Halo, advertising effectiveness, Effie Awards, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, VW, Pineapple, Accenture Song, Grand Effie
