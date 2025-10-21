TBWA tops the Effies Awards SA

The Effie Awards South Africa have been announced, with TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and its client, City Lodge Hotel Group, winning the Grand Effie 2025.

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and its client City Lodge Hotel Group won the Grand Effie Award 2025 (Image: Bizcommunity, Danette Breitenbach)

The agency won gold for the SOS - Save Our Stay campaign.

Three other agencies and their clients also won gold - Ogilvy SA and VW, Accenture Song and Sanlam and Halo with Pineapple.

The winners were announced at a glittering event at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg last night, Tuesday, 21 October.

