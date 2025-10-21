TBWA tops the Effies Awards SA

Top stories
Marketing & MediaVML's new-look exco, with 2 significant appointments
9 hours
Marketing & MediaOG Influencer revealed, shows up at Loeries and Most Awards
11 hours
Marketing & MediaKnorr wants Imana to stop calling itself 'No.1 Soup'
Karabo Ledwaba 13 hours
EntrepreneurshipCapitec targets SA entrepreneurs with first fintech integration
13 hours
RetailTikTok to transform South Africa's shopping habits in Q4
14 hours
Marketing & MediaIgnition Group is set to open doors to learning with new senior library at Liv Village
Ignition Group 15 Oct 2025
More news
Legal
ConCourt rules municipalities can't simply charge what they want for rates
Ntando Makuyana 1 day
Marketing & Media
LinkedIn's advertising bigger than other mid-size social platforms
12 hours
Legal
Changes to UK sanctions designations list: What African operations need to know
Ryan Nelson, Nikita Shaw, and Cynthia Venter 8 hours
HR & Management
Labour Court restraint of trade ruling hinges on time and territory
Tim Laurens 10 hours
Marketing & Media
Media24 launches enterprise subscriptions
Media24 13 hours
Retail
Get that Italian feeling with Bata Comfit
Bata 12 hours
Healthcare
Fruit juices in South Africa are getting a free ride: why they should have the same health warning labels as fizzy drinks
Siphiwe Dlamini 10 hours
Marketing & Media
Paul Manship Medal updated for 105th ADC Awards
14 hours
Education
What if graduating job-ready isn’t enough?
Richfield 9 hours
Education
Matric exams 2025 officially kick off
12 hours
Marketing & Media
NIQ-GfK wins radio and TV measurement contracts in South Africa
NielsenIQ 14 hours
Education
New tertiary institution for the creative industries launches 2026
13 hours
Tourism & Travel
Tourism in flux: Why economics, policy and storytelling will decide who wins
Katie Andrews 10 hours
Marketing & Media
Catch the roadshow for EuroShop 2026 in Joburg and Cape Town
Scan Display 14 hours
Healthcare
Mental health isn’t a campaign, it’s a culture
icandi CQ 11 hours
Tourism & Travel
Accor to launch Mövenpick and Mövenpick Living in Abuja
11 hours
Entrepreneurship
Toyota opens doors for Black SA founders with new accelerator
1 day
ESG & Sustainability
COP30: South Africa calls for climate finance without debt burden
12 hours
HR & Management
Leading with compassion: How to manage a grieving brain at work
Anja van Beek 1 day
Legal
Competition Appeal Court revokes Lewis' right to intervene in Pepkor-Shoprite merger
Richard James Bryce and Vega De Vries 17 Oct 2025
Healthcare
Spec-Savers launches hearing aid financial service
13 hours
Education
Prasa opens accommodation facility for students
17 Oct 2025
Logistics & Transport
Bold actions needed to elevate Africa’s aviation industry, says Aasa
15 hours
Agriculture
South Africa’s ‘blue gold’: Ocean economy set to fuel jobs and growth
15 hours
Education
Agreement reached at University of Free State after week of protests
Tladi Moloi 15 hours
HR & Management
Misconduct vs incapacity: Navigating workplace alcoholism
Bradley Workman-Davies, Nasheetah Smith, and Isabella Keeves 17 Oct 2025
HR & Management
Employment equity overhaul: Key steps to meeting January 2026 targets
Dhevarsha Ramjettan 17 Oct 2025
Education
Special schools closed in KZN after education department fails to pay subsidies
Tsoanelo Sefoloko 17 Oct 2025
Legal
Understanding the SCA ruling: Breaches that lead to director delinquency
Nastascha Harduth and Gaby Wesson 15 Oct 2025