VML's new-look exco, with 2 significant appointments

VML South Africa has appointed Danelle Stiles chief operating officer and Insaaf Khan chief client officer.

(Image supplied, composite: Bizcommunity © Lesley Svenson)

Both Stiles and Khan are longstanding members of the VML South Africa leadership team.

A simple focus

Stiles, who takes over the role of COO from fellow co-founder Diane Wilson, has been a trailblazing leader in the business since its founding and has been instrumental to the success of many client accounts over the years, including Vodacom during VML’s tenure. Most recently, she held the role of group managing director at VML South Africa.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me, and it comes at a pivotal time for VML,” says Stiles.

“My focus is simple: to make sure our clients experience the very best of what we can do. We’re entering an era where AI will transform how we work, and I’m excited to face that future alongside the talented people who make VML what it is.”

CEO Jarred Cinman says of Stiles, "Danelle is one of the strongest, smartest and most resilient people I know, and I couldn't be more excited for her to take this big next step in her career.

“She and I have partnered closely for two decades on the various iterations of this business, and I know better than most the dedication and experience she will bring to this role.”

Plans in the pipeline

Khan previously held the position of chief growth officer, where she spearheaded new business for the agency.

In her new role, she has the opportunity to use her passion for nurturing client partnerships to unlock the full potential of VML’s offering for existing clients.

Khan is hitting the ground running and already has plenty of plans in the pipeline.

“What excites me most is being closer to the work, the teams, and the clients – on the ground, where impact truly happens,” she says.

“We’re in a moment where clients are asking for less talk and more traction, and I’m energised by the opportunity to shape how VML shows up every day for our partners, to elevate the standard of our craft, and to build trust through performance. When our clients grow, so do we.”

Speaking of Khan’s appointment, Cinman says, "Insaaf brings a wealth of experience building powerful relationships with clients to this role.

“There is no one I know who cares more and who works harder to give clients a Michelin-star experience, and I am delighted she has agreed to move into this new role in the agency.

“Apart from anything else, Insaaf is one of my trusted, long-time partners, and it's such a privilege to have her on my team."

The right leaders at the right time

VML is the result of four mergers over the past two years – first Wunderman Thompson with VMLY&R, then with Grey and The Hardy Boys.

It's no secret that this has been a complicated process that requires a big reinvention of the organisation.

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is also fundamentally challenging the way the industry operates, and VML is adapting to these changes to create new opportunities.

With their extensive experience across different areas of the business and people-first approach to leadership, Stiles and Khan are ideally positioned to lead the agency into the post-AI era and ensure that it continues to push the boundaries of creativity for VML’s clients.