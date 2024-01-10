Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HKLMRogerwilcoDMASAKantarLitha CommunicationsMediaHeads 360DarkMatterPublicis Groupe AfricaThe Noise FactoryBusiness and Arts South AfricaIMC ConferenceEbony+IvoryDentsuAsk AfrikaRed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Game-changing merger as The Hardy Boys and Grey form new creative agency

    3 Sep 2024
    3 Sep 2024
    Post-merger, VML will operate two distinct brands in the market: the main VML agency, and The Hardy Boys, which will comprise The Hardy Boys and Grey South Africa.
    Image supplied. Post-merger, VML will operate two distinct brands in the market: the main VML agency, and The Hardy Boys, which will comprise The Hardy Boys and Grey South Africa. L to r: Dale Tomlinson, founder of The Hardy Boys and Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa
    Image supplied. Post-merger, VML will operate two distinct brands in the market: the main VML agency, and The Hardy Boys, which will comprise The Hardy Boys and Grey South Africa. L to r: Dale Tomlinson, founder of The Hardy Boys and Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa

    The newly formed brand will be known as The Hardy Boys South Africa, uniting the extensive creative, design, and social expertise from both agencies into one of South Africa's mid-size boutique agencies.

    “Our vision is to cultivate a mid-sized boutique agency that is part of our broader market offering,” says Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa.

    “This business will benefit from the extensive capabilities of the larger VML network, encompassing creative, strategy, technology, data, social, and commerce.”

    Both VML and The Hardy Boys will be creatively led by Fran Luckin, VML's chief creative officer, who has a long and successful history with Grey.

    Tlali Taoana steps down

    As part of this evolution, Tlali Taoana, CEO and president of Grey South Africa will step down to explore new opportunities.

    Taoana took on the leadership role at Grey in 2023 and has been instrumental in guiding the agency through a transformative period.

    Reflecting on his time at Grey, Taoana says that leading Grey South Africa has been an incredible journey.

    “I am immensely proud of the significant strides we made in building a powerful creative force and driving our clients' success.

    “As I look to the future, I am excited about new possibilities ahead, and I remain deeply appreciative of the talented individuals and clients I've had the honour to work with."

    Cinman says, "I have had the privilege of working with Tlali for a short time, but he has handled the business with courage and provided calm leadership through a challenging year.

    “I particularly want to call out his incredible devotion to his people and clients.

    “He is an excellent CEO, and I have no doubt he will go on to do amazing things in the future of this industry and beyond."

    Grey South Africa made its mark as a creative leader, particularly over the past three years, with the Distell (now Heineken) brands.
    Under Grey’s stewardship, Savanna became the #1 cider in the world.

    The agency continues to work with an impressive portfolio of brands, including Hunters, Amarula, Bernini, Metropolitan, Burger King, Volvo, RMB, Haleon, and many others.

    The Hardy Boys

    This month The Hardy Boys celebrates its 30th anniversary and the merger with Grey marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, setting the stage for the next 30 years of growth and innovation.

    VML recognises the importance of maintaining a presence in the market with a smaller, creatively driven agency.

    Preserving and enhancing The Hardy Boys as a distinct brand aligns perfectly with this strategy.

    Founded in 1994 by Dale Tomlinson, The Hardy Boys was named after the series of books by Franklin W Dixon in which Frank and Joe Hardy use their curiosity to solve seemingly unsolvable mysteries with help from their friends along the way.

    While their curiosity often landed them in trouble, it was also the secret to their success. This problem-solving curiosity has been the spirit of THB since its inception.

    “Launching an agency amid the euphoric emergence of our new democracy was certainly cause for heightened optimism even though Durban was not the epicentre of the industry.

    “Maybe this was a pioneering example of remote working that is now the global norm. We were good at it, and we still are,” says Tomlinson.

    Read more: Grey South Africa, Dale Tomlinson, The Hardy Boys, Fran Luckin, Jarred Cinman, creative agency, advertising agency, VML, marketing agency, agency merger
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz