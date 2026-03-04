Kaya 959: Strategic pricing initiative 2026

Dear Partner, I wanted to share a little background with you, as we introduce our updated Kaya 959 rate card.

At its heart, this change is about you, your brand, your growth ambitions, and the customers you’re trying to reach in a meaningful way.

You know as well as we do that not all audiences are equal. The people who truly move markets, build brands, and make confident buying decisions sit at the centre of South Africa’s Black middle class – economically active, aspirational, influential, and deeply connected to culture. That is who Kaya 959 speaks to every day, with trust and authenticity.

What we’ve heard from many of our partners is simple: “We love the audience. We want to be there more often. Make it easier for us to do so.”

This new rate card is our response

It’s not about discounting the value of the Kaya audience, that value remains unchanged. It’s about removing friction, creating flexibility, and allowing you to stay consistently connected to a community that genuinely matters to your business. We’ve worked hard to align premium reach with more accessible entry points, so your brand can show up where influence lives, without compromising return on investment.

The quality of the audience hasn’t shifted. The Black middle class remains as powerful, discerning, and economically significant as ever. What has changed is how easy it is for you to engage them, more efficiently, more sustainably, and with a long-term view.

We see this as an invitation to deepen our partnership. To move beyond transactional conversations and focus instead on growth, momentum, and shared success, with your brand firmly at the centre of the story.

I hope you’ll take a moment to look through the new rate card and chat to our team about how we can tailor it to your objectives. We’d love to work alongside you as you continue to build relevance, connection, and impact with South Africa’s Black middle class.

Warmest regards, Rivak Bunce, managing director of United Stations.



