Breaking the 4th wall with The Media Krate’s WiFi enabled 3D sustainability/sustainable wall murals

Township out-of-home (OOH) re-imagined.

Courtesy of The Media Krate – Purposeful Disruptors ( https://themediakrate.co.za/

Township advertising is finding its soul and evolving past the purely transactional, with “Purposeful Disruptors.” The Media Krate leading a transformation in South Africa’s OOH sector. By integrating public art and community values, we are shifting the focus from product features to human connection, creating a sustainable footprint within the township circular economy.

“… us launching WiFi-Enabled 3D Sustainability Wall Murals, we are actively transforming community walls into purposeful, human-centric assets that solve real-world societal problems” says Kabelo Kale, strategic lead and head of operations Africa, at The Media Krate.

A circular economy in the heart of the townships

3D sustainability wall murals are a move away from the unsustainable "take-make-waste" model, focusing instead on sustainability and township community empowerment. The murals are crafted from 100% recyclable/reusable materials and utilise plant-based, biodegradable paint, turning static advertisements into eco-conscious masterpieces.

“ … This Township-Borne innovation and initiative fuels the Township Economy by providing permanent employment for reclaimers and wastepreneurs (A.K.A aboMgerezi), who play a vital role in the material lifecycle. In addition, by renting wall space from residents, the initiative turns township community members into "landlords," providing them with a consistent monthly income and playing a significant role in the socio-economic challenges facing township communities … " says Xolela Dubeko, head of communications and sustainability at The Media Krate.

A human-centric connectivity

“.. at its core, our innovation addresses the digital divide and augments digital distribution by integrating technology directly into the physical environment …” says Lorato Moroke, Strategic Lead and Head of Operations South Africa at The Media Krate.

Each mural also serve as a Wi-Fi hotspot, granting residents much-needed internet access for education, job seeking, and much-desired social interaction.

The hyper-realistic 3D designs and "glow-in-the-dark" elements ensure the murals are not just ads, but landmarks that ignite the senses and provoke community pride, and a tactile sense of presence, making environmental and social messages unignorable.

Purpose-driven advertising brand alignment and social engineering

For Advertising Brands, these murals offer a way to reach the South African majority consumer while achieving net-zero carbon reduction targets. By aligning with grassroots social impact, brands transition from being "advertisers" to "purposeful disruptors" who actively uplift the communities they serve.

The Media Krate’s WiFi-Enabled 3D sustainability wall murals verifies that OOH media can be a powerful catalyst for social engineering, proving that a wall can be much more than a boundary or a parameter — it can be a bridge to a sustainable future.



