BizTrends2026 | Provantage CEO Jacques du Preez: 5 key (D)OOH / DOOH trends to watch

Programmatic buying will continue to scale, with automation, real-time bidding and DSP integrations becoming more standard in South Africa.

In 2026, more premium and previously difficult-to-access DOOH inventory in airports, high-traffic transit nodes, freeway digital sites and major mall environments will become available programmatically for the first time.

Our projections are that programmatic DOOH in South Africa is set to grow significantly from approximately five percent (5%) of total DOOH today to 20% within the next two years, driven by agency demand for automation, measurability and audience-based planning.

The next shift is therefore that OOH becomes a measurable performance channel inside digital media plans, rather than a stand-alone line item.

South Africa is already beginning the move from site selling to audience selling, and DOOH will increasingly be integrated into the omnichannel ecosystem.

DOOH will also be more deeply integrated with mobile, social, and digital channels, combining large-format OOH for awareness with mobile retargeting, QR-driven commerce, sequential storytelling and geofenced messaging.

Advertisers will run seamless campaigns across digital, OOH and online platforms, leveraging OOH for reach, impact and brand salience.

New cross-media planning tools and unified dashboards will make it easier to plan, buy and measure across channels.

A key local driver will be the rise of retail media and place-based networks, which will unlock more programmatic inventory across high-dwell environments such as forecourts, malls, commuter hubs and retailers.