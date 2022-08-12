The Media Krate roars with realism

Industries

    12 Aug 2022
    Issued by: The Media Krate
    There's nothing that our team loves more than something spicy, and that's what Simba gave us.
    The Media Krate team were dying to use our trademarked 3-dimensional visual reality airbrushing (3DVRA™) technique on Simba's advert for their new Zinger Wings flavoured chips.

    Getting the details right on the package is business as usual but the opportunity to make Simba's mane roar with realism was what our team took to heart. At The Media Krate we believe that the details are what make an advert an artwork. Our team use specialised tools to perfect the tiniest details and have an eye for colour that is unmatched in the industry.

    Take a look at your next brand campaign and ask yourself, should it have plain old adverts or does it deserve innovative artworks? If you answer is the latter then get in touch and let us bring your brand to life. Literally.

    The Media Krate
    The Media Krate specialises in Unusual Outdoor Media Solutions that are sure-fire to turn heads and hold a hostage audience, focusing on South African Townships, and selected presence in Urban and Affluent Suburbs.

