Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Media KrateHavas JohannesburgBrainbow Conscious CreativesOgilvy South AfricaV5 DigitalSmoke Customer IntelligenceDentsuMann MadeOur Salad MixOptimize AgencyAsk AfrikaVicinity MediaTBWABrandfundieMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Operations Manager Johannesburg
  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Site Technician Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    A proudly township story with Sunlight and Slaying Goliath

    11 Oct 2022
    Issued by: The Media Krate
    When asked what we do as The Media Krate it's easy to say we're wall mural specialists, but what we really do is help brands tell a story.
    A proudly township story with Sunlight and Slaying Goliath

    This unique wall, a one-of-a-kind, is a collaboration between Unilever's Sunlight Soap Bar, Slaying Goliath, and The Media Krate. The golden thread that runs through all three parties is their stories of success that are inspired by the township.

    The Sunlight Soap Bar is iconic to townships nationally, the magical green bar is used by everyone, for everything. South Africans have had the soap bar in their homes for 131 years making it one of the most popular and preferred hygiene products on the market. It's an iconic product that deserves an iconic artist to bring its message to life.

    A proudly township story with Sunlight and Slaying Goliath
    A proudly township story with Sunlight and Slaying Goliath

    Introducing, Slaying Goliath, the Illustrator that's put South Africa on the global design scale. He uses pop culture inspired artwork to depict local and global topics, and has worked on some of Africa's biggest brands, including the artwork for the Sunlight Soap Bar advert. Slaying Goliath understands the township culture and was the perfect fit to design this feature wall's innovative 3DVRA™ wall mural.

    The last piece of the puzzle was The Media Krate's 3DVRA™ engineering and airbrushing skills to bring the illustration to life. Using a 3D structure to lift the design off the wall gives the soap bar depth and space that could never be achieved on a flat surface. The airbrushing technique used on the 3D structure makes the artwork realistic, giving the viewer something different and unique to look at, talk about, and share on social media.

    A proudly township story with Sunlight and Slaying Goliath
    A proudly township story with Sunlight and Slaying Goliath

    All of this, including the site selection to host such an incredible artwork, the extremely popular Vilakazi Street in Soweto, is a collaboration that is more than just an artwork but a story that celebrates the success of our townships.

    NextOptions
    The Media Krate
    The Media Krate specialises in Unusual Outdoor Media Solutions that are sure-fire to turn heads and hold a hostage audience, focusing on South African Townships, and selected presence in Urban and Affluent Suburbs.

    Related

    Outgoing Unilever CEO Alan Jope. Source: Supplied
    Unilever CEO Alan Jope to retire27 Sep 2022
    August 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!
    Bizcommunity.comAugust 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!29 Aug 2022
    #Newsmaker: Vuyo Henda steps up to the plate as Spur Corp's new chief marketing officer
    #Newsmaker: Vuyo Henda steps up to the plate as Spur Corp's new chief marketing officer25 May 2022
    Source:
    What South Africans are putting on their plates - report20 May 2022
    Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product
    Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product13 May 2022
    Top Women Awards: A key empowerment opportunity for women in business
    Topco MediaTop Women Awards: A key empowerment opportunity for women in business5 May 2022
    Unilever to stop marketing food and beverages to under-16s
    Unilever to stop marketing food and beverages to under-16s28 Apr 2022
    Impact of Spaza branding on customer value and sales
    MegaVision MediaImpact of Spaza branding on customer value and sales28 Mar 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz