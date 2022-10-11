A proudly township story with Sunlight and Slaying Goliath

When asked what we do as The Media Krate it's easy to say we're wall mural specialists, but what we really do is help brands tell a story.

This unique wall, a one-of-a-kind, is a collaboration between Unilever's Sunlight Soap Bar, Slaying Goliath, and The Media Krate. The golden thread that runs through all three parties is their stories of success that are inspired by the township.

The Sunlight Soap Bar is iconic to townships nationally, the magical green bar is used by everyone, for everything. South Africans have had the soap bar in their homes for 131 years making it one of the most popular and preferred hygiene products on the market. It's an iconic product that deserves an iconic artist to bring its message to life.

Introducing, Slaying Goliath, the Illustrator that's put South Africa on the global design scale. He uses pop culture inspired artwork to depict local and global topics, and has worked on some of Africa's biggest brands, including the artwork for the Sunlight Soap Bar advert. Slaying Goliath understands the township culture and was the perfect fit to design this feature wall's innovative 3DVRA™ wall mural.

The last piece of the puzzle was The Media Krate's 3DVRA™ engineering and airbrushing skills to bring the illustration to life. Using a 3D structure to lift the design off the wall gives the soap bar depth and space that could never be achieved on a flat surface. The airbrushing technique used on the 3D structure makes the artwork realistic, giving the viewer something different and unique to look at, talk about, and share on social media.

All of this, including the site selection to host such an incredible artwork, the extremely popular Vilakazi Street in Soweto, is a collaboration that is more than just an artwork but a story that celebrates the success of our townships.



