Daily Investor's powerful South African investment and finance audience

11 Oct 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
Daily Investor's readership figures for September 2022 have confirmed it is the site of choice for South African investment and finance professionals.
Daily Investor's powerful South African investment and finance audience

336,000 South African fund managers, analysts, investors, and financial professionals visited Daily Investor during the month.

This is complemented by 15,500 of these readers having created a personal account on the site, and 18,800 professionals signing up for the Daily Investor newsletter.

Launched on 1 August by Broad Media, Daily Investor has quickly cemented its position as South Africa’s premier investment news and analysis platform.

It provides the country’s investment community with the latest news, investing insights, and financial data.

Insightful perspectives on JSE-listed companies, coverage of international stocks, insights into macroeconomic events, and regular stock pick features augment Daily Investor’s stellar offering.

Powerful audience

Daily Investor reaches the high-end of the South African investment and finance community.

Looking deeper into its audience, this includes:

  • Financial and investment professionals – 20,000
  • Analysts – 20,000
  • Fund managers – 10,000

This is also reflected by the high annual household income levels of Daily Investor’s readers:

  • Over R2 million – 57,000
  • R1 million to R2 million – 64,000

It is also interesting to note that the large majority of readers are active online traders.

238,000 Daily Investor readers trade shares using an online platform.

To find out more about Daily Investor, contact Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Kevin Lancaster, Broad Media, Daily Investor

