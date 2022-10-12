3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!

When we trademarked our 3-Dimensional Visual Reality Airbrushing (3DVRA) offering, we knew it wouldn't take long for our competitors to see the value in 3-dimensional structures and follow suit. We find it flattering.

Being first in the market is the easy part, being the best in the market is what we live for. The Media Krate’s 3DVRA is a combined effort of three key elements:

Engineering

Colour science

Airbrushing



The 3D structures are created by township engineers who know the environment where we’ll be advertising. They understand what materials to use and what will sustain the inquisitive and sometimes destructive nature of passers-by.

The colours we use are not bought off the shelf, but carefully mixed to create the perfect chart needed for every tiny detail that makes up the artwork. Our clients’ artwork deserves to look realistic and stand out when compared to other wall murals in the area.

Finally, the airbrushing brings the artwork to life. Our highly skilled artists are detail-driven to make sure even the slightest shadow or finest of lines is perfected. When we create the 3D structures, we do not add or mould in details or textures, this is the work of the airbrush artists who take a smooth surface and turn it into a real object.

By mastering all three of these elements, any advert becomes an artwork. Our hunger for innovation is endless and we’re just getting started. We relish a challenge.

