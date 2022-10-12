Industries

    3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!

    12 Oct 2022
    Issued by: The Media Krate
    When we trademarked our 3-Dimensional Visual Reality Airbrushing (3DVRA) offering, we knew it wouldn't take long for our competitors to see the value in 3-dimensional structures and follow suit. We find it flattering.
    3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!

    Being first in the market is the easy part, being the best in the market is what we live for. The Media Krate’s 3DVRA is a combined effort of three key elements:

    1. Engineering
    2. Colour science
    3. Airbrushing

    3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!

    The 3D structures are created by township engineers who know the environment where we’ll be advertising. They understand what materials to use and what will sustain the inquisitive and sometimes destructive nature of passers-by.

    3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!

    The colours we use are not bought off the shelf, but carefully mixed to create the perfect chart needed for every tiny detail that makes up the artwork. Our clients’ artwork deserves to look realistic and stand out when compared to other wall murals in the area.

    3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!

    Finally, the airbrushing brings the artwork to life. Our highly skilled artists are detail-driven to make sure even the slightest shadow or finest of lines is perfected. When we create the 3D structures, we do not add or mould in details or textures, this is the work of the airbrush artists who take a smooth surface and turn it into a real object.

    3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!

    By mastering all three of these elements, any advert becomes an artwork. Our hunger for innovation is endless and we’re just getting started. We relish a challenge.

    3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!

    We invite you on this journey with us, to continuously take brands to a new level in the out-of-home industry. To see more of the intricate work we do, check us out on LinkedIn, and to get in touch, pop us an email or give us a call on 011569 -0117 for a quick chat about how we can elevate your next campaign.

    3D Visual Reality Airbrushing by The Media Krate. The original and best!


    The Media Krate
    The Media Krate specialises in Unusual Outdoor Media Solutions that are sure-fire to turn heads and hold a hostage audience, focusing on South African Townships, and selected presence in Urban and Affluent Suburbs.

